Who was Prince Constantin of Liechtenstein’s wife? All about Princess Marie of Liechtenstein and their kids as prince dies aged 51

Prince Constantin of Liechtenstein, the youngest son of reigning monarch Prince Hans-Adam II, passed away on December 5, 2023, at the age of 51. While the official statement made no mention of the reason behind his death, the Princely House did make a statement acknowledging the death.

The statement stated that Prince Constantin "passed away unexpectedly" on December 5.

"He leaves behind his wife, Princess Marie of Liechtenstein, née Countess Kálnoky of Kőröspatak, his children Prince Moritz, Princess Georgina and Prince Benedikt," the statement read.

According to People Magazine, the prince was seventh in the line of succession to the throne. It added that he was married to Princess Marie von und zu Liechtenstein and had three children with her, Prince Moritz, Princess Georgina, and Prince Benedikt.

Prince Constantin of Liechtenstein's vast family

Prince Constantin of Liechtenstein had three children (Image by X/@RFLiechtenstein)

Prince Constantin was born on March 15, 1972. He was the third and the youngest son of Prince Hans-Adam II and his late wife Princess Marie Aglaë Bonaventura Theresia von und zu Liechtenstein. She passed away in August 2021 after suffering a stroke. Prince Constantin of Liechtenstein's other siblings are Prince Alois, Prince Maximilian, and Princess Tatjana.

The prince married Princess Marie von und zu Liechtenstein, in 1999 in a civil ceremony in Liechtenstein and a religious ceremony hosted in Slovakia. The Austrian-born Marie was previously a sommelier for the Prince of Liechtenstein’s Winery Cellars and a marketing executive in New York City.

Prince Constantin and his wife welcomed their first child in 2003, Prince Moritz Emanuel Maria of Liechtenstein, Count of Rietberg, currently 20 years old. He was followed by Princess Georgina Maximiliana Tatiana Maria of Liechtenstein, Countess of Rietberg, in 2005, making her 18 years old right now. Finally, on May 18, 2008, Prince Benedikt Ferdinand Hubertus Maria of Liechtenstein, Count of Rietberg, was born. He was 15 at the time of his father's death.

Prince Constantin of Liechtenstein was also the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Liechtenstein Group AG alongside being on the board of directors of Liechtenstein Group Holding AG.

He was seventh in line to rule the European microstate that sits between Austria and Switzerland and is home to over 40,000 people. Constantin’s eldest brother, Hereditary Prince Alois, is destined to succeed Prince Hans-Adam II as the ruling Prince of Liechtenstein.

The Apostolic Administrator of Liechtenstein, Benno Elbs ensured that all the churches in the principality rang their bells in honor of the late Prince. He noted that they were saddened to hear of the death of Prince Constantin of Liechtenstein.

"On behalf of the Archdiocese of Vaduz, I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to SD Prince Hans-Adam II, the wife of the deceased, Princess Marie, and their children Prince Moritz, Princess Georgina and Prince Benedikt. I am united with them and the entire royal family in mourning and praying for the deceased," he said,

Following the announcement of Prince Constantin of Liechtenstein's death, the State Parliament, the Landtag of the Principality of Liechtenstein, held a minute’s silence in honor of Prince's life.