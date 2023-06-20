Who was Reginald Meadows? Officials identify man killed in Willowbrook Juneteenth shooting

On Sunday, June 18, a mass shooting during a Willowbrook Juneteenth celebration led to the death of 31-year-old Reginald Meadows and injuries to 22 others. According to Robert Fakhouri, an attorney for the victim's family, Meadows was a local Willowbrook resident with two children.

Chicago authorities are currently in the process of investigating the shooting. They have not disclosed a motive behind the incident or the names of any suspects. Investigators also did not discuss whether the shooting of Reginald Meadows or any other victims was specifically targeted.

Travels Ke @Travelske Unincorp. Willowbrook shooting: Reginald Meadows killed in shooting that injured 22 others near Honeysuckle Rose Lane Route 83 – WLS-TV Unincorp. Willowbrook shooting: Reginald Meadows killed in shooting that injured 22 others near Honeysuckle Rose Lane Route 83 – WLS-TV https://t.co/s82MU2eSrx

In the wake of the incident, Meadows' family started a fundraiser to help support the victim's children, RJ and Gabby. The initiative has raised $5,647 of a $50,000 goal.

Reginald Meadows was a truck driver for Madina traders

According to his LinkedIn page, at the time of his death, Reginald Meadows was working as a truck driver for Madina traders. According to Robert Fakhouri, Meadows was a law-abiding Chicago citizen, and the sole provider to his two children.

IndianPrairieLibrary @ipplinfo On June 18, a mass shooting in one of the communities Indian Prairie Public Library District serves resulted in the death of Willowbrook resident Reginald Meadows, father of two, and injured more than 20 others. Our hearts go out to all of those who were impacted by this tragedy. On June 18, a mass shooting in one of the communities Indian Prairie Public Library District serves resulted in the death of Willowbrook resident Reginald Meadows, father of two, and injured more than 20 others. Our hearts go out to all of those who were impacted by this tragedy.

On the GoFundMe page, family and friends described Meadows as a dedicated and loving father.

"Reggie was not only a loving father but also the sole provider for his two cherished children, RJ and Gabby. His unwavering commitment to their well-being was a testament to his love and dedication," the page read.

The statement continued:

"Reggie worked tirelessly to ensure that his children had a stable and nurturing environment, striving to give them the best possible future. However, his sudden departure has left RJ and Gabby without their pillar of strength, facing an uncertain road ahead," the statement continued.

According to Fakhouri, Reginald Meadows' only mistake was attending a Juneteenth party, despite the fact that the property he was on had experienced at least one prior incident of violence.

Fakhouri claimed that the property owner should not have held a party when he knew that his space was vulnerable to an attack. A witness of the mass shooting, identified as Natalie, claimed that she heard over 80 gunshots during the course of the incident.

Courtney Spinelli @CourtSpinelliTV The man killed has been identified by the DuPage County Medical Examiner’s Office as 31-year-old Reginald Meadows of Willowbrook. The man killed has been identified by the DuPage County Medical Examiner’s Office as 31-year-old Reginald Meadows of Willowbrook.

"He's a resident of that neighborhood. He was there gathering with his friends and his family. The third year that they're doing this gathering, knowing that a prior occasion for this specific event that there was an instance of violence, making sure that you don't have the right safety measures in place is just completely unreasonable," Fakhouri said.

"It will lead to issues like this arising. And, if you're inviting people on your private property, you need to ensure that it is safe to do so," Fakhouri added.

As of June 20, the name of the property owner remains unknown. According to Chicago Sun Times, many local residents said that they believed the prior incident of violence had been isolated.

Poll : 0 votes