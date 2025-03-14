Who is Republic Records’ CEO? Frankie Grande announces signing a record deal as a new album is on the way

American dancer and actor Frankie Grande announced via an Instagram post on March 13, 2025, that he has signed a record deal with Republic Records. Grande, who is the half-brother of Ariana Grande, also revealed to his followers that he's working on his new album. Thanking Republic Records for signing him, he wrote in the Instagram caption:

Ad

"Thank you to Republic for the support and to everyone for being on this ride with me. This is JUST THE BEGINNING and I’m so excited to share the rest of my new music with everyone!!"

Ad

According to Variety's report dated December 1, 2023, the record label was founded by Monte Lipman and his brother, Avery Lipman, in 1995. The two brothers had previously worked in senior roles at Arista, EMI, Atlantic, and other labels. Currently, Monte Lipman is the CEO, and Avery Lipman is the President and COO of Republic Records.

Frankie Grande and Peppermint pen an open letter urging reality TV for more inclusive LGBTQ representation

Frankie Grande Peppermint and Sarah Kate Ellis attend the GLAAD 2024 Spirit Day Gala (Image via Getty)

According to The Wrap's report, Frankie Grande and Peppermint, both board members of GLAAD, penned an open letter on March 12, 2025. The letter was co-signed by Sarah Kate Ellis, the organization's president and CEO.

Ad

The letter referenced popular reality shows like Survivor, Big Brother, The Voice, American Idol, The Challenge, and The Amazing Race and urged casting directors and producers to include more authentic LGBTQ representations.

For the unversed, GLAAD is a media advocacy organization for LGBTQ. The open letter was signed by Nicole Byer, Michelle Buteau, Paulie Califiore, Alan Cumming, Monét X Change, Racquel Chevremont, Elliott Cooper, Sandra Diaz, Nicole Franzel, and Ilana Glazer, among many others.

Ad

Ad

Frankie Grande shared on the GLAAD website that the casting directors and producers are responsible for the lack of inclusive LGBTQ representation on reality TV shows. The 42-year-old wrote:

"It’s the responsibility of casting directors, producers to make sure that there is inclusivity within our community represented on the show. Otherwise, we’re a monolith. Otherwise, I am representing the entire queer community."

Ad

He continued by writing that the usual formula, which has worked for decades, is no longer acceptable within their community.

"There is a formula that has been in place for decades that is no longer working for our community. It is no longer representing the world and the people that are watching your shows," he wrote.

Miss Peppermint, a drag queen, television personality, and activist, wrote on GLAAD's website that the entire industry needs to change. She shared her experience on the reality TV series The Traitors, which is based on the Dutch series De Verraders. Peppermint wrote she desperately wanted to show viewers that transgenders are like everyone else.

Ad

"I think there needs to be an industry wide change, not just casting. I’ll use my experience on The Traitors as an example, I wanted so desperately to be able to show the rest of the world, the rest of the audience, the rest of the viewership that trans people are just like anybody else. And I think that really does reflect how a lot of trans people feel right now," she wrote.

Ad

For the unversed, Frankie Grande has appeared on the popular series Big Brother 16, Big Brother Reindeer Games, and Celebrity Big Brother 18. In 2015, he appeared as a judge on America's Best Dance Crew.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback