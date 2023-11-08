Who is Richard Kauff? What we know about the Norwell paediatrician arrested for crimes against young girls

Norwell pediatrician, Richard Kauff, has been accused by his ex-patients of s*xually assaulting them during physical examinations. Kauff is a doctor who received his license back in 1983. Before his retirement, he had been practicing at South Shore Medical Center. The victims are two women who met online and didn't know each other personally; however, they shared the same alleged experience with Kauff.

Disclaimer: The article contains references to r*pe and s*xual assault of a minor. Reader's discretion is advised.

Kauff faces several charges, including child r*pe with force. The incident came to light after two women spoke to each other about their experience on Facebook on a group called "Mamas of the South Shore."

Richard Kauff is accused of s*xually assaulting his ex-patients after two of them shared similar experiences on a Facebook group

Richard Kauff is a retired doctor and has been practicing for over 30 years. According to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts official website, Kauff received his medical education from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Jersey. The retired doctor finished his training at Boston City Hospital. The website also revealed that no felony or serious misdemeanor convictions against Kauff have been found in the records.

The Norwell doctor allegedly molested minors during physical examinations (Image via X/@ The Intrepid Journalism)

According to court records, the retired medical professional has been charged with four counts of child r*pe with force, a dozen counts of indecent assault, and battery on a child under 14. The two women who accused the doctor claimed that they had been assaulted when they were kids, over twenty years ago.

The police report against Richard Kauff stated that the allegations became known after one woman posted a question on the Facebook group mentioned above. She asked if it was natural for their pediatrician to put their fingers into the patient's vagina during checkups.

The first victim's therapist suggested her to go to the police and report the matter

The first woman spoke to police and said she had talked about the issue with her therapist, and the therapist suggested that she contact the police. In the report, it was mentioned,

"The response she received from the post was overwhelming in that what had happened to her was not the norm."

Authorities claimed that a second woman came across the Facebook post and approached the first one. Eventually, they concluded they were talking about the same person - Dr. Richard Kauff. While one of the victims alleged him of assaulting her during physical examinations between 1990 and 2002, the other victim described the time frame to be between 1998 and 2008.

The police report further added:

"Dr. Kauff stated that he had practiced medicine for over forty years without a single issue."

The retired doctor has denied to talk to the cops (Image via X/@Tara Zammit)

The suspect had initially agreed to talk to the cops. However, Richard Kauff later mentioned that he had appointed a lawyer and would refrain from talking to the police. It has been confirmed that he has yet to enter a plea, and his arraignment is scheduled for November 20, 2023, at Hingham District Court.