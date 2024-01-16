Who is Richard Scatchard? S*x offender who went missing after 61-year-old Kelly Faiers' death believed to be dead

Richard Scatchard, a 70-year-old s*x offender and Kelly Faiers' suspected murderer, is believed to be dead by the police after being on the run for three months. Faiers was found dead in Scatchard's Minehead home on October 15, 2023, and her death was ruled a murder. Scatchard was last seen on October 16.

In an update issued on January 15, Avon and Somerset Police’s Superintendent Lisa Simpson stated that the force believed Richard Scatchard may have "come to harm." According to The Independent, Simpson said:

“We are conscious that after three months, no confirmed sightings or proof of life that crucial clues as to what has happened to Scatchard may be found in a more inaccessible location, especially if he has come to harm, which a member of the public or previous searches would not ordinarily come across. Ultimately, we hope to find Scatchard alive so we can question him, and continue to urge the public to contact us if they see him.”

Scatchard has a criminal record that includes convictions of s*xual abuse and drugging women. He is also wanted on a recall to prison.

Richard Scatchard and Kelly Faiers, aged 61, met through a dating app in 2022 following her divorce in 2021, and the two were presumed to be in a relationship at the time of Faiers' murder. Faiers is the mother of four children.

Richard Scatchard caught on CCTV drinking with Kelly Faiers at a bar just before her death

According to The Independent, CCTV footage showed Richard Scatchard and Kelly Faiers drinking at the Duke of Wellington pub in Minehead at approximately 7:30 pm on October 14, just a day before the latter's death.

On October 15, South Western Ambulance Service was called to Richard Scatchard's house in Minehead, and paramedics pronounced Faiers dead at the scene. Police questioned Scatchard at his home immediately after Faiers' death but failed to arrest him. When they returned the following afternoon, there was no sign of Scatchard.

According to the West Somerset Free Press, Richard Scatchard's last sighting via CCTV was in the Swain Street area at around 9 pm on October 16. He was then spotted by an acquaintance on Blenheim Road, Minehead, an hour later. There have been no confirmed sightings of him since.

The police force has doubled their efforts to find Scatchard, enlisting a specialist search team, a rope access team, and police dogs to carry out extensive searches across the Minehead and West Somerset areas.

As per The Independent, the Crimestoppers have issued a £10,000 reward for information regarding Richard Scatchard. Karen MacDonald from Crimestoppers said:

“This man is dangerous and needs to be found urgently. If you know where he is, but prefer not to talk to the police, you can contact our charity and tell us anonymously what you know.”

Richard Scatchard is described as white, about 5 ft 11 inches tall, of average build with short grey hair, speaks with a Scottish accent, and had previously gone by the name "Richard Dunlop."

Faiers' children claimed the police made "big mistakes from the get-go"

According to the BBC, Kelly Faiers' children, Jazmin Faiers, Tania Jackson, Laurie Perry, and Michael Faiers, were disappointed with how the police handled their mother's murder. They claimed to feel "angry and let down" that the police did not question Richard Scatchard properly after their mother's death.

They also claimed that the police withheld the information that Richard Scatchard was a convicted s*x offender from them, and they had to resort to a Google search to find out.

In an exclusive to The Independent, Kelly’s daughter, Jazmin Faiers, said:

“The police failed to inform us the death was suspicious and put me at risk for four days whilst leaving me living on my own at my mother’s address whilst knowing his criminal past and that he had been to the address on multiple occasions. It took me searching his name on Google to find out his criminal history. We’re the victims, but the system has made us feel like the criminals.”

The police force referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct following the family's formal complaint against them.

Kelly Faier's funeral was held at the South Bristol Crematorium. Her family described her as “loving, always smiling, always happy and would talk to everyone.”

Her autopsy failed to reveal a cause of death, but further tests are being conducted by the police. Her death is being treated as "suspicious."