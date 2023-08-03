Who is Rikki Valentina? TikToker and singer accuses Ariana Grande of stealing her boyfriend

TikToker Rikki Valentina recently uploaded a video on TikTok claiming that Ariana Grande “stole” her boyfriend way back in 2010. In the viral video, which has been shared and viewed millions of times in a short span, Rikki talks about the incident that supposedly took place 13 years ago.

In the video titled “I’ve been waiting to share this tea,” Rikki Valentina added the text on the video, saying said:

“When karma finally exposes Ariana Grande after she stole your boyfriend in 2010.”

Valentina, the TikToker who claimed that Ariana "stole" her boyfriend, garnered 5 million views in just a few days of posting the first video. (Image via TikTok)

Rikki Valentina did not stop here, as she also uploaded a follow-up video, where she gave details about the incident. In the video posted after the accusation video, she claimed that she probably “worded the video wrong,” as Ariana did not “steal” her boyfriend, as she claimed that he “was at fault himself.”

Rikki Valentina then stated how she was dating this guy back in 2009 and that her ex-boyfriend was four and a half years elder to her. She then found out about Ariana and her ex-boyfriend talking on social media. Rikki also claimed that her ex-boyfriend was an actor and worked with Grande in Victorious.

Valentina then stated that she contacted Ariana through Facebook and told her how her boyfriend was dating two women at one time.

The news about Ariana “stealing” the TikToker’s boyfriend 13 years back came shortly after multiple media houses reported that the singer has parted ways with her husband, Dalton Gomez, after two years of marriage. Furthermore, Grande is now being rumored to be growing close to her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater, although nothing has been made official by the duo.

From April Fool to Sugar Plum Baby: All about Rikki Valentina's songs and more

Born and brought up in Los Angeles, Rikki Valentina is a singer, songwriter and TikToker, who has been actively working since the age of seven, when she first entered the industry as a child actor.

At the time, she was cast in Animal Kidding. Later, she moved towards singing and started pursuing her dream of becoming a singer when she was 12.

She is now well-known for her songs like Young Love, Dollar Signs, Sugar Plum Baby, Thrillist, Chains, and April Fool. Throughout her singing career, she has worked with well-known artists like John Legend, Rae Jepsen, Mindless Behavior, and Justin Bieber.

On her official website, Rikki claims that she developed her passion for music from her father, who was a drummer. At the same time, she also mentioned that her mother was an actress.

Rikki Valentina’s video accusing Ariana Grande of stealing her boyfriend sparks heated debate on social media

Internet users were taken aback when Rikki Valentina's dropped her explosive video accusing pop sensation Ariana Grande of stealing her boyfriend. As the video went viral, it ignited a wildfire of reactions across social media. While some loyal fans defended the award-winning singer, others blasted her due to the Ethan Slater controversy.

At the moment, the Side to Side singer has not responded to Rikki Valentina's accusations. However, the internet continues to pour in their divided reactions to the controversy.