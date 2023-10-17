Who was Ruth Colby? Silver Cross Hospital CEO dies suddenly aged 69

Ruth Colby, the 69-year-old CEO and President of Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Illinois, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at a Chicago academic medical center.

Silver Cross announced the tragic news on Facebook on Monday, October 16, stating that she died due to some complications following a surgery she underwent a few weeks ago. The hospital has extended its heartfelt sympathy to Ruth’s family and all who were mourning the loss.

Ruth is lauded by Silver Cross for being a driving force in transforming the hospital from a community health center to a regional medical center as well as a healthcare brand that now has national recognition. She was described to be passionate about excellence, quality, and upholding the hospital’s promise to treat patients the way they should be rightfully treated.

The late CEO had been the President of Silver Cross since 2017. Silver Cross was named among the top 100 hospitals in the United States 11 times under Ruth’s leadership and guidance.

The Will County executive commended the hospital as an outstanding healthcare institution. Apart from her responsibilities at Silver Cross, Ruth Colby served as the Illinois Health and Hospital Association’s chair-elect and was nominated to become chair in 2024.

Ruth Colby's endeavors and accomplishments in the field of healthcare

Prior to assuming the duties and responsibilities of the chief executive officer and president of Silver Cross Hospital in October 2017, Ruth served as the chief strategy officer and senior vice president for 12 years.

The late president worked closely with the hospital’s Board of Directors to build and firm the institution’s vision as well as strategic direction. Her exceptional visionary leadership resulted in transformational growth for the hospital over the years. Silver Cross expanded from a 289-bed health center to 348 beds.

During Ruth Colby’s tenure, the number of medical staff at Silver Cross also dramatically increased from 350 to more than 1200. The hospital’s commitment and consistency to provide exceptional healthcare while simultaneously investing to equip Silver Cross with the latest medical technologies drove more people to join the staff.

In 2022, under Ruth’s leadership, Silver Cross Hospital opened the Amy, Matthew & Jay Vana Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, the first and only Level 3 NICU in Will County. Ruth also launched an open-heart surgery program in 2019 which is now among the top-notch in Illinois.

Ruth also established partnerships with several major Chicago healthcare systems and brought world-class care to the Midwest and southwest suburbs so that residents could have easy access to the most advanced healthcare close to home.

Some of these partnerships brought forth cancer and neurological treatment at the University of Chicago Medicine, outpatient and inpatient rehabilitation services at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, neonatal and pediatric services at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital, and lung surgery at Rush University Medical Center.

In addition to the aforementioned initiatives by Ruth Colby, she also partnered with US HealthVest to build Silver Oaks Behavioral Hospital containing 110 beds on the Silver Cross Campus. The unit opened in early 2019.

The hospital staff and other members are grieving Ruth Colby's death

The Silver Cross community now mourns Ruth Colby’s sudden passing. Joseph Hindo, the Chief of Staff at the hospital, shared he was devastated by the tragedy stating that Ruth was a close friend and a trusted, and esteemed colleague who was devoted to the hospital.

President and CEO of the Illinois Health and Hospital Association, A.J. Wilhelmi said:

"Ruth was a visionary leader in every sense of the word. She was a force for positive change and truly a force of nature. She made so many valuable contributions to IHA. We will miss Ruth more than words can say."

The Chairman of Silver Cross Hospital’s Board of Directors, Jean Kenol said they were deeply saddened by Ruth’s passing.