Who is Saira Rao? Activist slammed for attacking Taylor Swift's Person of the Year accolade while also suggesting she could end Israel-Hamas conflict

Activist Saira Rao was recently scrutinized for a tweet throwing shade at Taylor Swift. On Wednesday, December 6, Rao posted a tweet criticizing Swift's TIME Person of The Year accolade. She insinuated that the award was given to a "white American woman billionaire" who could allegedly end the "genocide of Palestinians" with an Instagram post.

She claimed that the award showcased "white love of Black and brown genocide." The activist was lambasted by confused netizens for her tweet. Saira Rao is an activist, lawyer, and published author. She is the co-founder of In This Together Media and Race2Dinner.

Saira Rao's tweet (Image via X)

Saira Rao is a co-founder of the controversial Race2Dinner

Saira Rao, an Indian American Richmond, Virginia native, is known for her firebrand activism and critique of white women. She is a trained lawyer and a published novelist and entrepreneur. Her official biography on the Penguin Random House website states:

"For forty years, she wasted her precious time aspiring to be white and accepted by dominant white society, a futile task for anyone not born with white skin."

It adds:

"Several years ago, Saira began the painful process of dismantling her own internalized oppression."

Saira is most popular for launching two brands, In This Together Media and Race2Dinner. She co-launched the former in 2012 after being tired of the alleged race tropes and gender cliches in kids' media. The media company aimed to publish "middle-grade and young adult books with greater diversity."

Saira Rao and Regina Jackson launched Race2Dinner in 2019 after a failed Democratic primary run for Colorado's 1st congressional district in 2018. According to the Race2Dinner program, Rao and Jackson would attend dinners with around 8-10 white women, hosted by one of the white women, in an attempt to confront them about their alleged racism.

The dinners were initially priced at $2,500 but later jumped to $5,000 during the 2020 pandemic, a time when the dinners were even hosted on Zoom calls. The duo also had an additional 8-week program regarding the subject named Race2Community. It also offered individual consultations.

In 2008, Rao launched her first book, Chambermaid: A Novel, about an Indian-origin woman who worked as a law clerk to a "sociopathic" Third Circuit judge, based on her own experiences. She penned her next novel, White Women: Everything You Already Know About Your Own Racism and How to Do Better, along with Regina Jackson, analyzing her experiences in Race2Dinner.

White Women: Everything You Already Know About Your Own Racism (Image via Penguin Random House)

Netizens applaud community notes on X for roasting Saira Rao's comments

Saira Rao's tweet on Wednesday brought about negative reactions from many X (formerly Twitter) users. She posted a picture of Taylor Swift on the cover of the TIME Person of The Year 2023 issue and wrote:

"The white American woman billionaire who could end the genocide of Palestinians with on IG post is TIME Person of The Year."

Her tweet received so much backlash that users added a community note stating that conflicts and wars had never historically been stopped with an Instagram post; hence, it would be unlikely that the conflict in Gaza could be ended by a Taylor Swift post. Along with it were three links leading to articles on how wars end by Parley Policy, Prospect, and The World.

The community note attached to Saira's tweet (Image via X)

Netizens were outraged by Saira Rao's comments. People responded to the tweet with gifs and memes. Many even thanked Elon Musk and X for the community note on Rao's tweet. Here are a few reactions to Saira Rao's comments:

Netizens trolled Rao's comments (Image via X/@sairasameerarao)

Netizens trolled Rao's comments (Image via X/@sairasameerarao)

Netizens trolled Rao's comments (Image via X/@sairasameerarao)

Netizens trolled Rao's comments (Image via X/@sairasameerarao)

Netizens trolled Rao's comments (Image via X/@sairasameerarao)

Netizens trolled Rao's comments (Image via X/@sairasameerarao)

Netizens trolled Rao's comments (Image via X/@sairasameerarao)

Netizens trolled Rao's comments (Image via X/@sairasameerarao)

According to TIME magazine Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs, Taylor Swift was elected as The Person of The Year in 2023 for building her own world that made a place for so many and turning her story into a legend. Jacobs further wrote that Swift was chosen "for bringing joy to a society desperately in need of it."