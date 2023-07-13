Who is Sarah Jane Baker? Arrest video of trans activist who called for TERFs to be punched goes viral

A trans activist, Sarah Jane Baker, is in deep waters after she tried to spread a hate message against TERF. During her speech at the London Trans+ Pride, she went on stage and asked the audience to “punch TERF right in the face.”

“I was gonna come here and be really fluffy and really nice, lovely and queer and gay…nah, if you see a TERF, punch them in the f**king face,” she said.

Her speech quickly became viral, and many social media users slammed her for spreading hate against TERF, which stands for trans-exclusionary radical feminist, which as per USA Today, describes feminists who are transphobic.

After Sarah’s speech, the video of the event started floating on social media, and Baker garnered a lot of backlash for her hate comments. Later, her arrest video also went viral on social media, where she can be seen with handcuffs and a police officer guiding her towards the car.

Sarah Jane Baker is a trans activist known for being Britain’s longest-serving trans prisoner. She was arrested for torture, kidnapping, and even attempted murder, for which she spent all these years in prison. However, while in prison, she extensively worked on the upliftment of people from the trans community locked in jail.

Sarah is a popular trans activist who has served 30 years in prison for many charges against her. She is also a violinist, poet, and author who claims to have taught herself to read and write.

After helping trans inmates inside the jail, she runs an organization that helps these inmates. Through her organization, she provides all items of need - from makeup to hygiene products - for trans inmates.

Sarah went to prison for the first time in 1989 on charges of torture and kidnap. She was then charged with the attempted murder of an inmate. While in jail, she was in the men’s prison; however, she transitioned inside. In a video shot by Openly, Sarah claims that she was stabbed and raped multiple times during her stay in jail.

As soon as Sarah’s speech video made its way on social media, she was not only lashed out by social media users but was also criticized by London Trans+ Pride. They condemned Sarah’s call for violence by posting a message for Baker on their social media.

“Sarah Jane Baker was not one of our programmed speakers. We do not condone violence. We do not back a call to arms for violence of any kind. We do condone righteous anger and the right to free speech that was expressed yesterday. We have and will continue to march in peace,” London Trans+ Pride stated.

While Sarah Jane Baker has been arrested for spreading violence, social media users are divided as many were outraged by her strong thoughts. Some also expressed their opinion by claiming that arresting the activist was a harsh step. As of now, anything regarding her charges, bail, or court hearing is not known.

