Who is Shane Staples? Viera High School hazing video prompts suspension of football coach

Florida-based Viera High School is currently under investigation after allegations of hazing came to light. This came after a video of the same was leaked online and the high school suspended all football activities until further notice. The school also fired the head coach of the football team, Shane Staples after the allegations surfaced. They also suspended some of the players involved in the incident.

Disclaimer: This article contains disturbing content. Readers' discretion is advised.

It is important to note that the leaked video is no longer available online. However, USA Today reported that the clip featured students simulating s*xual acts, and Mark Rendell, the Brevard Public Schools Superintendent labelled this "hazing."

In a statement shared on Sunday, August 21, 2023, Rendell said:

"Hazing, bullying, and intimidation have no place in Brevard Public Schools. We have spent the past several days investigating the hazing incident involving members of the Viera High football team."

Shane Staples was announced as the football coach of Viera High School in 2022

After the hazing incident came to light, Staples was relieved from his duties as the investigation is currently underway. Staples' father commented on the situation and told highschools.si that the coach "has only been relieved of his duties until the investigation has been completed."

Shane Staples was appointed as the football coach of Viera High School in 2022. The 40-year-old was appointed the head coach after Chad Raymond resigned.

At that time, Viera's athletic director Maggie Davis announced that Shane Staples would be taking over the position of head coach.

"Coach Staples has been an integral part of the success of this program and we are excited to watch him continue that legacy. These student athletes have had a difficult week and we are ecstatic to share this amazing news with them," Davis said.

Staples has been associated with the Florida-based High School since 2017 when he was a staff member.

What did the Brevard Public Schools say about the incident?

On August 19, 2023, Brevard Public Schools shared a statement about the incident and said:

"There is an ongoing investigation into the actions of multiple students. Our focus is to work with district security and school-based administrators to complete a thorough investigation in a timely manner."

Viera High School principal, Heather Legate also commented on the shocking videos that were leaked online and said that the safety of students is of utmost importance. They also assured individuals of transparency during the ongoing investigation.