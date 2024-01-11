Who was Ted Parker? Former Millionaire and Lumberton legend dies aged 71

North Carolina millionaire and former owner of Ted Parker Home Sales, Ted Parker, has passed away at the age of 71. It was revealed that the former Lumberton mansion owner died on Tuesday, January 9. Law enforcement confirmed that he died by suicide.

According to We Publish News, the Robeson County police responded to Ted Parker’s house to find him dead after sustaining a self-inflicted fatal wound. They confirmed that his passing was a case of apparent suicide. It was revealed that the millionaire was battling depression and anxiety at the time of his passing.

His former colleague, Victor Brewington, said in an interview with The Robesonian following his death:

“We loved him. He was just a real person. Down to earth. He came from nothing and made something, so he understood what it was to not have anything. So he was never above anybody he ever spoke to. He was the best as far as I’m concerned. The most prosperous time that I ever had was when I was working for him.”

Ted Parker was the renowned owner of the Ted Parker mansion, which was located at the edge of Lumberton. After going bankrupt, he sold the 115-acre property to Chinese investors, with the property being worth $19 million in 1999.

The mansion was created by a Swiss woodworker who was inspired by a Puerto Rican resort. Chandeliers created for Michael Bolton were installed on the property as well. The mansion included six bedrooms, a home theater, an elevator, and two boat ramps. A sauna and ten bathrooms were also present in the mansion.

Parker managed to build the property after founding his own mobile home company in 1980. He went on to sell the same thing in 1998 to General Electric and Ardshiel. Sadly, Parker’s organization went bankrupt in 1999, which was also the peak of mobile home sales.

It led to the closure of 42 of his dealerships and the layoff of 375 employees. To earn a living, Parker changed careers to become a land developer who would develop subdivisions along the coast.

Before becoming a mobile home mogul, he reportedly grew up as the son of tobacco farmers and also worked for Bonanza Homes.

Meanwhile, according to The Robesonian, Parker suffered from an unknown medical condition in recent years. Speaking about his personality, a friend who wished to stay anonymous said in an interview with the website:

“Everybody loved him. He had an infectious personality. He smiled and cut up all the time. He was a legend. He was just the best. He was good at it. He was the hardest-working man I ever met. Day and night. All the time up until the time he died, he was that way. Even as a sick man, he worked like a dog.”

Parker is survived by his wife, Vickie, and their two children, Chris and Chandra.