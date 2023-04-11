Who is Tiffany Dover? Alabama nurse at center of anti-vax conspiracy theories breaks her silence in podcast 

Tiffany Dover, a nurse manager at CHI Memorial Hospital in Tennessee who became the poster child for anti-vax conspiracy theories after passing out during a Covid vaccine jab in 2020, finally broke her silence on a podcast.

Dover, who unwittingly fanned the flames of the anti-vax movement, recently spoke with NBC News’ Brandy Zadrozny, revealing the reason behind her silence after footage showed her collapsing after receiving the vaccine.

In an exclusive interview, Tiffany Dover revealed how after she removed herself from the public eye following the collapse, she was constantly dogged by conspiracy theorists who made numerous videos falsely purporting her death as the dire narrative supported their anti-vax campaign.

Details of Tiffany Dover's role in anti-vax conspiracy theories explored

Citizen Free Press @CitizenFreePres Tiffany Dover is finally speaking out Tiffany Dover is finally speaking out https://t.co/Dsv0RuYDGF

On December 17, 2020, Tiffany Dover, an Alabama nurse who had recently been promoted to Manager, became one of the first people in the U.S. to get a vaccine shot as part of the national rollout of Covid vaccines to front-line workers.

During the event, which was being live-streamed, Dover walked up to the stage and received a jab but collapsed shortly after getting up to address the cameras in the room. What followed was chaos of epic proportions as conspiracy theorists went to work online and quickly began spinning theories that would unravel the Alabama nurse's life.

The footage of Tiffany collapsing on stage was widely shared on social media and was swiftly latched on to by anti-vaxxers who began spreading misinformation about her death that was allegedly brought on by the vaccine. The particular narrative became the cornerstone of the anti-vaccine movement as numerous people, including Infowars host Alex Jones, began pulling out the footage to support radical theories about the alleged fatal consequences of covid vaccines.

As the conspiracy theories gained momentum, Tiffany failed to address the rumors, which were being spread following her collapse. She also stopped posting on her social media accounts, further cementing the false narratives surrounding her life.

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt @NBCNightlyNews



A conspiracy theory started that Tiffany had died and replaced by a body double.



Tonight, she speaks for the first time to In 2020, nurse Tiffany Dover got the Covid vaccine and fainted while taking questions about it.A conspiracy theory started that Tiffany had died and replaced by a body double.Tonight, she speaks for the first time to @BrandyZadrozny about being at the center of a conspiracy. In 2020, nurse Tiffany Dover got the Covid vaccine and fainted while taking questions about it.A conspiracy theory started that Tiffany had died and replaced by a body double.Tonight, she speaks for the first time to @BrandyZadrozny about being at the center of a conspiracy. https://t.co/TvEM93JVHb

In an NBC podcast, Tiffany finally explained her sudden withdrawal from the public eye, stating that she was exhausted from the constant harassment by conspiracy theorists who flooded her social media with harassing comments. Tifanny further stated that she regretted staying silent after the incident, noting that it only exacerbated wild conspiracy theories. She said:

“That would’ve been a perfect moment for us to speak out. Yes, I did pass out. This could be a side effect. You can pass out from receiving a vaccine, but that’s OK because it can also save your life. So it’s worth it. The silence is what caused this.”

Tiffany, who said that she was prone to fainting spells as she has a low pain threshold, added that on the day of the incident, she failed to have her lunch resulting in the collapse.

The hospital forbids Tiffany Dover from addressing the rumors

Three years after the incident, on the podcast, Tiffany Dover explained her reticence to speak out, stating that the day after she fainted, she got a call from CHI Memorial’s public relations department, who cautioned her to stay quiet and not post on social media, adding that they would handle the situation.

Chief Nerd @TheChiefNerd



"The hospital told [me] not to speak out - it would be irrecoverable damage is what I was told...CHI Memorial has repeatedly denied knowledge of any directive… NEW – Tiffany Dover Emerges After Her Post-Vaccine Collapse More Than 2 Years Ago to Confront the 'Conspiracy Theorists'"The hospital told [me] not to speak out - it would be irrecoverable damage is what I was told...CHI Memorial has repeatedly denied knowledge of any directive… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… NEW – Tiffany Dover Emerges After Her Post-Vaccine Collapse More Than 2 Years Ago to Confront the 'Conspiracy Theorists'"The hospital told [me] not to speak out - it would be irrecoverable damage is what I was told...CHI Memorial has repeatedly denied knowledge of any directive… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/uT89QQQkKl

However, the situation turned dire when four days later, in response to conspiracy theories, the hospital released a bizarre video in 2020 showing Tiffany surrounded by co-workers wearing masks and holding signs with the date and message that read “Nursing leadership supports Tiffany."

Shortly after, the conspiracy theories had a field day with the hospital PR footage alleging that Tiffany had been replaced by a body double. Some of them even went so far as to claim that Tiffany's role in the video was being played by her friend Amber Honea, who worked together at CHI Memorial for years and looked a tad bit alike.

In the podcast, Tiffany Dover stated that her friend became the target of conspiracy theorists who constantly harassed her following the incident. However, the hospital reportedly forbade them both from addressing the barrage of rumors shrouding them.

Tiffany, who left her job at the hospital last year, said that she finally wanted to own her narrative and explained that she never intended to be the poster child for the anti-vaccine campaign, adding that it was difficult for her to come to terms with her role in peddling the propaganda. She said:

“People have said I’m responsible for people not getting the vaccine. That was hard to process. If people are using my name and my story to say, ‘Don’t get the vaccine,’ how many people didn’t receive it because of me? That’s hard.”

Tiffany Dover, who has been silent on social media for years, has stated that she hopes to get back on it soon.

