“Who is Tinx?”: Fans are confused why Tinx appeared on WWHL alongside Vanderpump Rules cast

The original name of the influencer and content producer Tinx is Christina Najjar. She most recently appeared alongside James Kennedy from Vanderpump Rules on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. While appearing on the show, Andy asked many questions about Vanderpump Rules, not only to James Kennedy but also to Christina Najjar.

Based on the answers Tinx provided during the conversation, it was clear that Christina Najjar followed the show.

The episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen featuring Vanderpump Rules cast member James Kennedy and content creator Christina Najjar has left fans in doubt as to who Tinx is. The Twitter feed was flooded with comments from curious Vanderpump Rules fans asking, "Who is Tinx?"

Tinx started her career through TikTok

Christina Najjar began her career during the COVID-19 pandemic in the summer of 2020 when she started posting on TikTok, where she became known as "TikTok's older sister," as she advises on relationships and mental health.

Her blog focuses on advising her fans, including dating tips, celebrity commentary, and "starter packs for rich moms." Originally from Washington, D.C., Christina Najjar moved to California when she was 19 to study at Stanford. She studied English literature and creative writing at the university.

She began her career in retail management at Gap Inc. after completing her studies. Christina Najjar then applied for the fashion journalism graduate program at Parsons School of Design. Within a year of starting her career on Tik Tok, she acquired more than a million followers. She mentions the following in her content about rich moms:

“It’s half satire, half aspirational...Everybody hates the rich mom, the archetypal anal woman who doesn’t eat carbs and has the five-thousand-dollar stroller, but they’ll also say, ‘Ooh, I go to the same coffee shop as her.’ It’s the last group of people that you can safely poke fun at.”

Christina Najjar launched her rich mom-branded apparel line in January 2022 called "Rich Mom Gear."

Although her name might be new to Vanderpump Rules' fans, she knows a great deal about the show. Her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen was met with the following reaction from fans:

Prayers Down @flowerrebelrose I mean....do we really need Tinx here? James could just be here on his own lol #WWHL I mean....do we really need Tinx here? James could just be here on his own lol #WWHL

The relationship between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, as seen by James Kennedy and Tinx

In a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Andy asked James Kennedy and Tinx if they thought the relationship between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss would last. In response, James Kennedy explained how traumatizing the experience would be, especially considering Tom's relationship with Ariana and their breakup due to the affair.

Andy then asked Christina Najjar about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' relationship, to which Christina Najjar replied, "I don't think they're gonna last." Moreover, she pointed out the faults of both cast members.

Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval publicly apologized for Tom cheating on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana, with another cast member, Raquel Leviss. Not only that, but Raquel wrote this on Instagram in March 2023 regarding her relationship with Tom:

“Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship. Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be OK with being alone.”

Additionally, she said: "I care for Tom, and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal."

The latest episode of Vanderpump Rules season 10 will air on Bravo on May 3, 2023.

