Who is Vanessa Dal Busco? Ad Lumin employee's racist video leaves netizens outraged

A now-deleted video featuring a person accusing Vanessa Dal Busco of being racist and kicking their labrador recently became the talk of the town. In the video, Vanessa was heard accusing the person behind the camera of hitting her with a belt, however, netizens do not believe her.

Vanessa Dal Busco is a marketing/tech evangelist, according to her LinkedIn profile. A social media user @Alyaalsultani, who is the daughter of the person who got into a scuffle with Vanessa, shared the video about the incident and said:

"This racist terrorising people in the Battersea Reach development. Several racist verbal assaults. Yesterday she kicked mum’s Labrador and called mum a 'paki Arab.' She then lied and said mum hit her with a belt. Mum called the police. But please RT because I want her to suffer."

It is worth noting that the video has now been deleted from social media platforms and Alya wrote:

"I’m going to be deleting the video and letting the police do their job."

Expand Tweet

Vanessa Dal Busco is a business development specialist

Vanessa Dal Busco is a business development specialist and according to her LinkedIn bio, she is an experienced marketing specialist with a "demonstrated history of success" in Information Technology and Services, and in Finance and The Arts. She is a business development professional "skilled in marketing, social media, negotiation, business planning, sales, market research, and management."

She is currently working as a marketing/tech evangelist at Ad Lumin, a digital marketing agency. Before this, she was a Marketing and PR Ambassador at the Institute of Directors.

Vanessa is also a RDF secretary and as per the Roger Diamond Foundation's website:

"Vanessa wishes the RDF charity to grow quickly to help society and parents in particular. So that children facing tough challenges in deprived areas can engage better with the idea of social mobility and have optimum chances of being model citizens - achieving much success in life."

Social media users react to the now-deleted video featuring Vanessa Dal Busco's

Several individuals reacted to the video featuring Vanessa Dal Busco and believed that she should be behind bars for her behavior. She recently conducted a session on diversity and netizens have been sharing the video online, commenting on how ironic it seemed in light of recent events.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Vanessa also reacted to the viral videos and shared her take on X formerly known as Twitter. She said, "Witnesses, CCTV, and video all show my version to be true, not the other one."

"This is an enormous lie which has turned the truth upside down. in no time have a ever made that racist slur against another human being or ever in my life kicked an animal. Get your facts straight," she wrote on Twitter.

Apart from replying to comments on social media, she has not released a statement about the incident as of this writing. However, she mentioned that an investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.