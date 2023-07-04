Who was Victoria Amelina? Ukrainian writer dies aged 37 in Russian missile attack

Well-known novelist Victoria Amelina recently passed away on July 1, 2023, at the age of 37. She was the writer of various novels like Fall Syndrome and Dom's Dream Kingdom and was the recipient of various accolades including the Joseph Conrad Literary Award and European Union Prize for Literature short-list.

Victoria died after being injured following a Russian missile strike on Kramtorsk, Donetsk Oblast, on June 27, 2023, and she was at the RIA Pizza at the time. Victoria was eventually hospitalized.

The missile attack in the restaurant led to the death of 12 people and left 60 injured. PEN Ukraine and the war crimes campaign group Truth Hounds shared a statement confirming that Amelina was injured and that there were no military objects that "could have been a legal target for the attack around that day."

Popular NGO Prague Civil Society Centre paid tribute to Amelina on Facebook and thanked her for everything she did for Ukraine.

Writer and translator Halya Kerosina Shyyan shared a Facebook post, saying that she had a lot of courage and documented the war crimes in Russia.

"Her loss hurts on very personal level. It also means unfinished book on russia's war crimes for international audiences. And so many initiatives she generated with her tireless heart will not happen," she said.

Nonprofit organization PEN America expressed grief over Victoria's death with a picture that stated:

"In memoriam, Victoria Amelina. Writer, member of PEN Ukraine, and field investigator of Russian war crimes with Truth Houds. 1986-2023."

Victoria Amelina's work includes a few novels along with some poetry

Victoria Amelina was an author of various novels (Image via Victoria Amelina/Facebook)

Born on January 1, 1986, Victoria Amelina was 14 years old when she moved to Canada with her family. She enrolled at the Lviv Polytechnic University where she acquired her Master's in computer technology.

She then worked in international IT companies between 2005 and 2015.

Amelina's first novel as an author was titled The Fall Syndrome: About Homo Compatiens and it was published in 2015.

It received positive feedback from everyone and became a recipient of a few accolades.

Her next novel was titled Somebody, or Water Heart, which was published in 2016. This was followed by Dom's Dream Kingdom in 2017 and its premise was set during the 90s. It focused on the story of a Soviet colonel residing in the apartment of Polish science fiction writer, Stanislaw Lem.

She began writing poems last year and her works have been translated into Polish, Czech, German, Dutch, and English. During the Russia-Ukraine conflict, she started pursuing her career as a war crime researcher.

Amelina was reportedly working on another book before her death and it was titled War and Justice Diary: Looking at Women Looking at War. The novel is scheduled to be published soon and it speaks on Ukrainian women documenting Russian war crimes and their lives during the war.

Victoria Amelina called out the governments of various countries to enhance Ukrainian defense against Russian aggression by providing weapons to Ukraine. She demanded justice and an international tribunal for everyone who was involved in the crimes that happened during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

