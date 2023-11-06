Who is Victoria Ruiz? NY County Public Defender caught removing posters of Israeli children in viral video 

Over the weekend, Victoria Ruiz, a New York County Public Defender was captured on camera removing posters of Israeli children allegedly kidnapped by Hamas amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. Her video of tearing out posters in the heart of New York City has now gone viral on X (formerly Twitter).

In the 17-second footage first posted on the social media platform by the handle @StopAntisemites, Victoria Ruiz was asked several times by the person recording her:

“Why [are] you taking down pictures of missing children?... Why [are] you taking down pictures of babies?”

However, the New York County Public Defender refused to answer and went on her way.

So far, Victoria Ruiz has not issued a public apology but instead reportedly apologized via an email to her employers, the New York County Defenders Office. She justified her actions by saying that the posters contained “egregious depictions and words justifying killing [of] children,” as reported by Hamodia.

Victoria Ruiz is a trial attorney

According to the official website of the New York County Defenders Services, Victoria Ruiz is a trial attorney associated with them.

The news outlet Opoyi also cites that Victoria Ruiz is registered with the Office of Court Administration (OCA) of the New York State Unified Court System. Not only that, but she is an alumna of the Hastings College of Law, University of California.

As per her Instagram bio, she is also a member of the band The Downtown Boys.

The latest controversy surrounding Victoria Ruiz

A New York County public defender named Victoria Ruiz tore down posters of kids reportedly held hostage by Hamas in New York City. She was caught on camera while engaging in the controversial act.

Victoria Ruiz was wearing a red shirt, black pants, black overcoat, a pair of glasses, and carrying a grey backpack, and seemed to be unaffected by the questions asked by the person recording her.

Since the video became viral on X, netizens have held her under fire for her controversial and insensitive act, some even deeming it as antisemitic. Many even claimed that she should be terminated from her job.

Here are some of the reactions from the comment section of @StopAntisemites’ tweet regarding the same.

In its X post, @StopAntisemites addressed the New York County Defenders (NYC Defenders) and stated:

“It is absolutely unacceptable for someone with such bias and hate to serve in your office.”

Later, NYC Defenders, the organization that provides legal aid and attorney services to those who cannot afford counsel, condemned Ruiz’s action and called it “highly insensitive.”

As per Hamodia, NYC Defenders also confirmed that Ruiz apologized to those who were “hurt or confused” by her action and condemned the suffering “on all sides,” via an email.

“This viral video misrepresented my actions and has led to false accusations,” her email read.

Meanwhile, the NYC Defenders Office told Hamodia that it conducted an internal review and accepted Ruiz’s apology.

The recent Israel-Palestine conflict began on October 7 after the Palestine-based Hamas group launched an attack on Israel, and the latter responded with a counterstrike. So far, it has claimed hundreds and thousands of lives on both sides.

As per Opoyi, last week, the Gaza Health Ministry announced that over 9,000 Palestinians, including children, women, and old people were dead, and more than 32,000 were injured. Likewise, over 1,400 people have lost their lives on the Israeli side. As per BBC, over 242 Israelis are allegedly held hostage by Hamas, out of which 30 are estimated to be children.