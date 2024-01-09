Who is Yousef al-Helou? Piers Morgan slammed for cursing at journalist whose sister's family was killed in Palestine

Yousef al-Helou, a freelance Palestinian journalist, recently mentioned the infamous English TV personality Piers Morgan in his tweet, and Morgan's response to it has created quite an uproar on X.

The first mention of Morgan in Yousef's tweet was made on January 9, 2024, wherein the Palestinian journalist shared a picture that, in his words, "summarises the true meaning of journalism."

Expand Tweet

The picture in the tweet contained two images; the first one was of Piers Morgan, with an in-photo caption that read journalist who lives by lies. Following it was a picture of an elderly Palestinian journalist with tears in their eyes, and the caption read, journalist who paid the price for truth.

Within minutes of its upload, Yousef al-Helou's tweet went viral, with over 400K views, 1.5K reposts, and hundreds of comments, most of them reportedly speaking negatively about Morgan.

Morgan was quick to respond to Yousef's tweet, reposting it on his own profile.

Expand Tweet

It was this response that allegedly encouraged a large number of X users to come to Yousef's defense by slamming Morgan for his cursing.

Who is Yousef al-Helou? Story of the Palestinian journalist suffering in Gaza

Yousef al-Helou is one of the most renowned journalists and documentary filmmakers in Palestine. Based in Gaza, Yousef has been in the media and journalism industry for over 15 years, working as a reporter and broadcast news correspondent for several international media outlets on a freelance basis.

Having completed his degree in communication and media from Manchester University, Yousef has emerged as one of the young leaders in Gaza and also possesses a UN fellowship. He had covered both the Israeli operations in Gaza—in 2008 and 2012, respectively—and has also been actively covering the current ongoings of the Israel–Hamas war.

The picture Yousef al-Helou shared in his tweet was originally uploaded by @hashemuf1, and the second image used in it can be traced back to an Instagram post made by The Times of Israel, not less than 24 hours ago.

The news attached to the picture alleged how the journalists of Al Jazeera, a global media network, were killed in a car with drone-operating terror operatives.

Piers Morgan and Yousef Al-Helou continued to debate on X

Within less than 30 minutes of Piers Morgan's tweet, Yousef uploaded his response, sharing the details of what the journalist and his family were reportedly going through at the hands of Israel. Yousef's sister was killed by the Israeli army, along with her seven children, one of whom was a one-month-old baby.

In the end, Yousef asked Morgan if he was brave enough to invite him on his show, thereby giving him a chance to tell the world of his painful sufferings.

Expand Tweet

Morgan responded to Yousef's tweet, asking why he'd appear on the show of someone who "lives by lies."

"I'm extremely sorry to hear about your family – but why would you come on the show of someone you believe 'lives by lies'?

To which Yousef al-Helou responded with,

"Make me change my mind about you. I’m hoping to shake your conscience."

Expand Tweet

Fans slam Morgan for cursing at journalist Al-Helou

It didn't take the netizens long to take offense at Morgan's response to Yousef al-Helou's first tweet. Many of them took to X to express their disbelief and annoyance directed at Piers Morgan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Morgan has yet to share any response to Yousef's last tweet, but he has since responded to several other tweets directed at him in his usual nonchalant way. Whether or not this leads to Yousef attending the Piers Morgan Uncensored show as a guest remains to be seen.