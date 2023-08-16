Why is APOLOGIZE TO NEWJEANS trending on Twitter? BLINK's inappropriate comments towards the group members sparks controversy

On Wednesday, August 16, netizens brought attention to recent tweets by a BLINK (a BLACKPINK fan) regarding NewJeans members. In the tweets, the BLINK confessed that they were the one who hacked into the global fanbase Twitter account of NewJeans, which recently garnered attention for commenting disrespectfully about BLACKPINK's Lisa on a post made by Pop Crave.

While netizens were already angry at the confession, their frustration was only fueled when they realized that the account has been consistently camouflaging itself as the group's fan account and had been trying to create a feud between the two fandoms.

The group's fans are now rallying for an official apology from BLINKs and took to social media to trend #APOLOGIZETONEWJEANS in order to draw more support.

Twitterati infuriated following a BLINK's inappropriate comments about NewJeans members

The controversy began on August 10, after netizens noticed that a Twitter global fanbase account of NewJeans commented something disrespectful about BLACKPINK's Lisa under a post by entertainment news account, Pop Crave. In response to a tweet captioned, "BLACKPINK's LISA looks amazing in new photos," the account wrote:

"She looks terrible."

This resulted in both the group and their fandom receiving a lot of hate from BLINKs as they demanded an apology from them.

However, the Twitter account that posted the comment soon cleared the air by confessing that their account was hacked, adding that they were not the ones responsible for the comment.

Following this controversy, a BLINK's Twitter account, @RUBYFORVE, confessed that they were the ones who hacked the account. However, their tweet wasn't apologetic towards the group members or their actions. Instead, they expressed that they'll continue their actions if needed.

As a result of this revelation, netizens realized that BLINKs are unnecessarily directing hatred towards NewJeans by plotting their own controversies under fake fan accounts of the group. When the disrespectful comment towards Lisa initially landed on the internet, many BLINKs trended "APOLOGIZE TO LISA" and sent much hate to the group members and their fandom.

With the truth more clearly revealed now, netizens have been trending "APOLOGIZE TO NEWJEANS" since the controversy doesn't directly involve the members and the whole thing was a ploy.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that the Twitter account, @RUBYFORVE, had access to a private group chat that was primarily held by just NewJeans fans. This made fans believe that a group of BLINKs either created fake fan accounts to further fuel the feud between the two fandoms or that the BLINK may have disguised themselves as one of the group's fan accounts, @all4new/jeans, to get more insight as to how the fandom has been working with the recent controversy.

Given that the K-pop group's members were disrespected in the controversy, many netizens expressed their displeasure about the same. Not only were the young K-pop idols consistently harassed by BLINKs on all cyber platforms, but their fandom was also represented in a bad light.