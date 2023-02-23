Why did Burton C Bell leave Fear Factory? Metal band announces new lead vocalist

American heavy metal band Fear Factory announced their new lead vocalist on Tuesday, February 21, 2013.

The original lead singer, Burton C. Bell, had previously announced he would be leaving the band after a barrage of legal disputes and "toxic drama." The singer added that he would focus his energy on Ascension of the Watchers, a goth band co-founded by Bell.

Back in 2021, Cazares said that he had found a new lead vocalist, but he refrained from revealing his name for two years. In a YouTube video, the band revealed that Milo Silvestro, a musician from Italy, is to lend his vocals to Fear Factory.

"Stepping away from Fear Factory was not an easy decision": Burton C. Bell opens up on leaving the heavy metal band

In a 2022 interview with The Ex-Man podcast hosted by Doc Coyle, Bell spoke about his time after separating from the band. The singer explained that he has been on a creative journey exploring art, photography, and writing, in addition to music. He said:

"I'm not saying I did nothing for two years but I've been busy for two years as well just moving forward in my life path and my career. And I haven't looked back."

In September 2020, the singer issued a statement announcing his departure from the band, reasoning that he "cannot align" with someone he does not "trust" or "respect." Bell told Kerrang! magazine that besides the legal troubles:

"The egos. The greed. Not just from bandmembers, but from the attorneys involved. I just lost my love for it."

Speaking about the public separation from the band, he said that the last ten years of lawsuits and acrimony weighed him down heavily and he took it as an opportunity to move forward. He later admitted that he is not bitter and does not hold any negative feelings, adding:

"Whatever negativity has happened in the past with Fear Factory doesn't even hold up to the amount of positivity that has happened."

Fear Factory leader Cazares auditioned 300 vocalists from different styles before discovering Silvestro

The Italian musician has previously performed electronic metal for the band, Dead Channel. In addition to his vocals, he boasts experience in playing drums and percussionist instruments.

The guitarist discovered Silvestro after coming across the singer's cover videos for Fear Factory songs. He explained:

"Fortunately enough, Dino was on that page and he complimented me... It was like, 'Oh, this is amazing, dude.' And I was like, wow."

In a 2021 interview with Full Metal Jackie, Dino reflected on his outlook for the new singer, remarking that he wanted a traditional balance of melodic and heavy parts in the vocal style while giving the singer the freedom to bring their own elements.

In a comment reacting to the band's announcement, an ecstatic Milo remarked that it was a "huge opportunity" for him. He explained that as a fan of the group, it felt "surreal" and "exciting." He added:

"I know I have some massive shoes to fill but I'm here to do it in the best way possible and give justice to the vocal legacy of this legendary band."

Following Bell's departure, Cazares is the only remaining founding member of Fear Factory. Joining him and Milo are current band members Mike Heller on drums and bassist Tony Campos.

Silvestro will start working with the band right away. The band is due to start its Rise of the Machine tour this Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes