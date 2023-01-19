Why was Collier Gwin arrested? Charges explored as gallery owner is held in wake of homeless incident 

Days after a viral video of gallery owner Collier Gwin spraying a homeless woman with a garden hose was condemned by people online and beyond, the San Francisco DA's office has issued an arrest warrant for a misdemeanor battery.

The owner and operator of the Foster Gwin Gallery on Montgomery Street in the city's Financial District, Collier Gwin (71), was arrested on Wednesday, January 18, for "intentional" and "unlawful" spraying of water on the dispossessed woman with a hose last week.

Expounding on the warrant, DA Brooke Jenkins tweeted:

Following @SFPD's investigation & reviewing all the evidence provided, my office has issued an arrest warrant for Collier Gwin. Gwin is charged with w/misdemeanour battery for the alleged intentional & unlawful spraying of water on & around a woman experiencing homelessness on 1/9/22.

Details of San Francisco gallery owner Collier Gwin's arrest explored

Last week, Collier Gwin, who has been a resident of San Francisco for 45 years now, was captured spraying a homeless woman with a hose outside his gallery. In the following days, the video garnered millions of views, sparking outrage online and propelling the authorities to issue an arrest warrant against him.

In a statement, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office condemned the actions of the gallery owner and said:

"The alleged battery of an unhoused member of our community is completely unacceptable. Mr Gwin will face appropriate consequences for his actions."

In the video recorded by Brioche Bakery co-owner Edson Garcia, Gwin could be seen casually leaning over an iron railing while spraying water on the homeless woman. Shortly after it went viral, the gallery owner appeared defiant and said that he had called the police multiple times to arrest the woman who was allegedly responsible for disrupting his business.

As the backlash against Gwin mounted, in an interview with KPIX, the gallery owner stated that he regretted his actions. However, he augmented the apology with a defense, adding that he had tried on multiple occasions to help the woman who, according to him, often knocked over trash cans near his gallery.

"What they saw is very regrettable. I feel awful, not just because I want to get out of trouble, or something like that, but because I'd put a tremendous amount of effort into helping this woman on the street."

Gwin added that he spent days cleaning up the mess left by the homeless woman, who he accused of scaring off his customers. However, he noted that he was remorseful for his actions:

"I'm very, very sorry, I'm not going to defend myself, I'm not going to, because I can't defend that."

Officials said that if convicted, Collier Gwin could be sentenced to possibly six months behind bars and will have to pay a fine of $2,000.

The incident comes in the wake of San Francisco experiencing a burgeoning homeless population flooding the streets of one of the most expensive cities in the world. According to a recent report, the number of people who have been rendered homeless in the city annually has increased by 63 per cent. The report states that the primary reasons for the crisis are substance abuse and mental illness.

