Three students from Creekside High School were arrested on Friday after they allegedly made a hit list including other students' names. The three teens have been identified as Nikita Calantropo, 15, Ron Quinones, 14, and Kiryl Nerad, 14. According to deputies, the list consisted of the names of students the three Creekside students wanted to physically hurt.

"The ‘hit list’ was created for select students the group wanted to physically harm and the ‘lethal hit list’ was created for students the group wanted to kill," officials said in a Facebook post.

The school district confirmed that about five to six students were targetted through the "hit list." The families of the respective students were notified about the incident as well. While the punishment that the students will receive remains unclear, it has been confirmed that they have not been in school since Tuesday.

Three Creekside High School students arrested for allegedly preparing list of students they wanted to hurt

St. John's County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Facebook that three students from the Creekside High School were taken into custody after they prepared what is believed to be, a hit list. The list contained the names of at least five to six students that the teens wanted to harm.

The three students have further been charged with written threats to kill or do bodily harm as well as unlawful use of a two-way communications device, as per News4JAX.

As per FirstCoastNews, St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick spoke about the hit list and said:

"They had students circled on pictures, as well as actually students' addresses. Also, they had an aerial views of the Creekside High School with areas basically circled that would have been good areas of an attack on these individuals in the list."

Cops also discovered that the list included group photos with the faces of the targetted students circled. Hardwick further said that the authorities' priority was to ensure the safety of the students whose names were found on the list prepared by Calantropo, Nerad, and Quinones. The county Sheriff added:

"I am proud of the youth services deputies assigned to this investigation, who acted quickly on the information that was provided and prevented a potential tragedy."

The case is currently being investigated

Creekside High Principal Steve McCormick issued a message to the parents of the students of the school on Friday. The message stated that the case is an ongoing investigation and that the three teens had been "identified and disciplined." The parents of the allegedly targeted students were notified about the situation as well.

"This situation was immediately addressed with the school, district and SJSO. Initial consequences were applied in accordance with our student code of conduct and will include an additional review by the district disciplinary committee," the message read, as per News4JAX.

Sheriff Hardwick expressed the importance of parents being involved in their children's lives. A parent whose ward goes to the Creekside High School told Action News Jax:

"Parents should be checking their kids’ interactions, their social medias, their private messages even."

Expand Tweet

Law enforcement officials stated that the investigation is currently active and more details about the same are awaited.