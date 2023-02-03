Why is Diep Bao’s Baby Skin Cream being recalled? Details explored

Shop Me Ca has issued a nationwide recall for the 10-gram tubes of Diep Bao Cream over concerns about potential lead contamination. High exposure to lead is known to cause damage to the nervous system and internal organs.

Announced on February 1, 2023, the recall of the eczema cream was initiated following the results of tests conducted by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), which indicated high levels of lead in two samples of the product. Following the use of Diep Bao Cream, two infants have been found to have elevated lead levels in their blood, indicating high exposure to the harmful metal.

The recalled Diep Bao Cream (Image via FDA)

The first case was identified after an initial post on a Vietnamese moms' Facebook group page in December last year, while the second case was reported by the Oregon Health Authority in January 2023.

Following reports of lead contamination, Shop Me Ca issued a disclaimer post on their Facebook page in December 2022, informing users that the products tested positive for lead. The company has now voluntarily recalled the affected eczema creams, and sales of all the affected products have been suspended.

Although Shop Me Ca has not initiated a refund yet, customers can get in touch with the company for any queries

The recall affects all 10-gram (0.3 oz) tubes of Diep Bao Cream packed in white cardboard boxes with 10-gram white plastic tubes inside. Nearly all the labeling on the package is in Vietnamese, and the bottom side panel of the cardboard box has the details - NSX 05/01/2021 HSD 05/07/2023 - printed on it.

Customers could have bought the recalled products through the company's Facebook page or from Vietnamese Moms’ Facebook groups - Hội Mẹ Việt Nuôi con Tại Mỹ, Mẹ Việt Tại Mỹ, Chuyên Đồ Bầu và Chăm Sóc Sau Sinh, and Nguyễn Ngọc. Note that these Facebook groups are in no way associated with Shop Me Ca. The affected eczema cream was available all across the country and was usually shipped via mail.

Usage of Diep Bao Cream can result in high exposure to lead (Image via FDA)

Customers who may have purchased the affected products are strictly advised not to use them anymore. All tubes of the recalled eczema cream should be disposed of safely in a closed bin.

As of now, the company has not hinted at anything about a refund, but customers who want to know more about it are advised to get in touch with Shop Me Ca. The company can be reached via email sent at [email protected], Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 5 pm EST. In addition, any doubts or queries about the recall can be shared with the company through the same email.

Consumers who may have used the recalled Diep Bao Cream should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they experience any problems related to the recalled products. Symptoms of acute lead poisoning include abdominal pain, muscle weakness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss, and bloody or decreased urinary output. Anyone who experiences these symptoms should immediately seek professional medical attention.

