Why was doctor Cornelius Gallagher arrested? Charges against NJ physician explored

62-year-old New Jersey pulmonologist Cornelius Gallagher has been accused of assaulting a child. As per a report by Patch, he has been charged with two counts of second-degree s*xual assault and two counts of first-degree aggravated s*xual assault. The same has been confirmed by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Trigger warning: The article contains mentions of child abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

According to officials, Gallagher started assaulting the victim around 20 years ago, and the same continued for over a decade throughout multiple locations in Wall Township. The suspect has been working at Shore Pulmonary and is also affiliated with several health centers in Monmouth County.

Cornelius Gallagher is currently being held in custody his first court appearance is scheduled on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, before Paul X. Escandon, a Monmouth County Superior Court Judge.

New Jersey pulmonologist has been accused of assaulting a minor. (Image via Twitter/@NiQole)

Licensed pulmonologist Cornelius Gallagher has been accused of s*xually assaulting a child for over 10 years

Last week, Doctor Cornelius Gallagher was arrested and charged with s*xually abusing a juvenile for over 10 years. The charges were announced on Monday by Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. The Wall Township resident faces several s*xual assault charges.

He reportedly has over 20 years of experience as a doctor and is affiliated with several health centers including Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center, and Riverview Medical Center. A statement issued by Hackensack Meridian Health read:

“We take these charges very seriously. Dr. Cornelius Gallagher was suspended today pending investigation in accordance with our medical staff bylaws. It is important to note that authorities have stated that the charges are not connected with his interaction with any patient.”

According to law enforcement officials, the victim is not a former or current patient of Cornelius Gallagher. His attorney Brian J. Neary spoke about the allegations on Monday and said that the suspect is pleading not guilty.

“He’s a well-respected doctor and we’re prepared to go forward on Wednesday. We’re preparing to do a detention hearing for his release,” Neary said.

Law enforcement officials have urged the public to reach out to them if they have any leads

Gallagher's case will be handled by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Danielle Zanzuccki, Director of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau.

Gallagher has affiliations with several health centers. (Image via Twitter/@darafaye)

After being arrested last week, Gallagher was booked into the Monmouth County Correctional Institution. Authorities are currently investigating the case and have also sought help from the public. They have urged individuals with additional information regarding the accusations to reach out to Wall Township Police Department Detective Steve Swenson.

Just a few days ago, Riverside physician Dr. Sam Sannoufi was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a patient at Timeless Skincare Laser Clinic. In this case, investigating officers believed that there could be more victims who had not reported the alleged crimes. The physician is facing several s*xual assault charges in connection to the allegations.

