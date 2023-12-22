"Why would he even say that": Fans react to a reporter's question to SEVENTEEN's Vernon about his repeated airport outfit

On Thursday, December 21, SEVENTEEN's Vernon and his fellow members were spotted at the Incheon International Airport. They were on their way to board their Bangkok flight for the upcoming concert of their ongoing FOLLOW Tour.

Given that the idol is often praised for his comfortable yet show-stopping airport fashion, several people naturally noticed the idol's clothes at the airport. However, many netizens initially noticed that the outfit was a little too familiar to them.

Fans discovered they weren't the only ones considering it when footage of the celebrity at the airport appeared online. A reporter asked the celebrity as he passed through the airport if he was dressed in the same attire, which included a black cap, blue pants, and a jumper by Kenzo Paris that he had worn on his flight from Japan to Korea on December 15.

Vernon nodded in affirmation and also confirmed that they were his favorite clothes. However, fans put forth a diverse set of reactions for the same, most of them calling out the reporter for his unnecessary question.

Fans react to a reporter pointing out SEVENTEEN Vernon's repeated outfit at the Incheon International Airport

The thirteen-piece K-pop boy group, SEVENTEEN, is currently rolling out their FOLLOW Tour making stops in several countries including Japan, Thailand, Korea, etc. On December 15, after wrapping up their concert at Fukuoka, Japan, the members were seen returning to Korea. During their return, Vernon was spotted wearing a white Kenzo Paris sweater and a black Kenzo Paris cap with blue jeans and a backpack.

Fans fell in love with the look as they talked about how it radiated 'boyfriend-material' vibes. Given that the idol is one of the brand's global ambassadors, they weren't surprised to see him proudly showcasing their clothes.

Following their return to Korea, the idol was next spotted at the Incheon Internation Airport again on December 21, making his way to Bangkok, Thailand, along with his fellow members, for their upcoming FOLLOW THE CITY BANGKOK concert scheduled from December 23 to 24.

When fans caught a glimpse of his outfit, they were hit with a wave of uncanny familiarity with his previous outfits, and they weren't wrong about it. The idol may have worn the same outfit—possibly even down to the shoes—from his December 15 airport appearance, as noted by a reporter who spoke with him at Incheon International Airport.

As soon as he saw Vernon, the reporter said,

"Vernon! hello~ oh, your clothes are the same ones from the last time you left! Is it your favorite?"

The idol nodded, stating that it was the same outfit as the last time and they were also his favorite pieces of clothing. However, fans were a little taken aback when they heard the reporter's question. While some fans thought that it was a hilarious interaction, others were offended by it and stated that K-pop idols have washing machines too.

Here's how fans have reacted to the same:

Given that pointing out someone's repeated outfit can be a little upsetting to the receiver and might put them in an embarrassing situation, fans expressed their displeasure towards the reporter's question to Vernon. Regardless, they were happy to learn that the idol not only dealt with the question effortlessly but also succeeded his playing his role as Kenzo Paris' brand ambassador.