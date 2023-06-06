Why was Frank Somerville arrested? Former KTVU anchor taken into custody over familial scuffle

Well-known journalist Frank Somerville was arrested on June 5, 2023, after cops responded to a house at the 800 block of Indian Rock Avenue at 6:30 pm. While speaking to KRON4, Berkeley Police Department revealed that Frank's brother is the owner of the residence. The journalist has been charged with suspicion of criminal threats, battery, public intoxication, and violation. Frank and his brother had a physical dispute which led to Frank's arrest.

According to the Berkeley Scanner, Frank's brother was restraining him when the cops arrived at the place. His brother revealed to the police officers that Frank threatened their father which led to the fight. Frank also seemed to be intoxicated when he was being restrained.

Frank Somerville was booked into the Alameda County Jail and he will be taken to court on June 8. Somerville's bail is set at $27,500.

The news of Somerville's arrest was shared on social media by multiple news agencies and journalists.

Frank Somerville was previously arrested in December 2021 on charges of DUI

It is worth noting that this isn't the first time Frank Somerville has been arrested. He was previously arrested on December 30, 2021, on DUI charges after an accident at the intersection of Grand Ave. and Broadway St.

Eyewitnesses revealed that a driver slammed into another vehicle and while it remained in the intersection, it pushed the other vehicle into a pole. The first driver, identified as Somerville, was reportedly driving under the influence and was booked to the Santa Rita Jail after being treated for his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was safe. People were asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit if they had any other details.

Somerville was suspended from KTVU in January 2022 as his contract had expired. He told the Bay Area News Group that he won't return to KTVU and the management was not planning to do the same.

Frank also clarified that the suspension was not because of his arrest. He had said that the managers decided to remove him from the channel a few months before his arrest which he was already informed about. Somerville added that the management did not call him since September 2021 following his suspension for a dispute related to the coverage of Gabby Petito's case.

Frank Somerville joined KTVU in 1991

Frank Somerville finished his education at Berkeley High School and San Francisco State University. He initially worked at different local stations before joining KTVU as a co-anchor in 1991.

Frank was an anchor for the 5 pm newscast before appearing on the 6 pm and 10 pm newscasts. He suffered some problems while trying to read his script for the news stories following which he took a leave for his health in June 2021.

Frank has been married to Donna Wright Somerville and the duo are the parents of two children.

