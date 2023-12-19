Why are Georgia election workers suing Rudy Giuliani again? Details explored as Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman win $148M verdict

Two former Georgia election workers, Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman, sued Rudy Giuliani once more on Monday, December 18. Last week, they won a nearly $150 million defamation case against Giuliani for false claims. The lawyer made these claims about them while he was defending Donald Trump following the 2020 election.

If a permanent injunction against Giuliani is granted, he would be prohibited from speaking in public about Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss, in the future.

The current action, which comes as Rudy Giuliani is still involved in financial and legal issues, is the latest in a string of legal problems the former mayor of New York is dealing with as a result of his legal work for Donald Trump following the 2020 election.

In Georgia, where he has entered a not guilty plea to criminal charges pertaining to his work for Trump, he is also scheduled to go on trial.

The lawyers for the two women claimed in a 134-page complaint filed on Monday, December 18, that Rudy Giuliani "continues to spread the very same lies for which he has already been held liable," referring to remarks he made last week to Terry Moran of ABC News outside of court that he believed Freeman and Moss were "changing votes."

An injunction to "permanently bar" Rudy Giuliani from making any more defamatory remarks about Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, the mother and daughter, is sought in the most recent federal case. Giuliani is accused of accusing the two of election fraud, unlawful activity, and other misdeeds.

CNN has reported that as per the new recent lawsuit:

“Defendant Giuliani continues to spread the very same lies for which he has already been held liable. Defendant Giuliani’s statements, coupled with his refusal to agree to refrain from continuing to make such statements, make clear that he intends to persist in his campaign of targeted defamation and harassment. It must stop.”

As per the lawsuit, Rudy Giuliani, who also worked for Donald Trump, stated in the interviews conducted in the days following the damages awards, that he was truthful regarding their influence on Georgia's 2020 presidential election outcomes. The suit also continued, saying that Giuliani has stated he won't stop making up stories about them, even after the verdict.

As per CNBC, according to the same lawsuit filed by Moss and Freeman, the former mayor of New York City:

“has engaged in, and is engaging in, a continuing course of repetitive false speech and harassment - specifically, repeating over and over the same lies that Plaintiffs engaged in election fraud during their service as election workers during the 2020 presidential election."

Last week, at the end of the first day of their trial for defamation damages, Giuliani told the TV cameras outside the court that "everything I said about them is true" and that he had evidence for the public to "stay tuned." Giuliani did not testify and offered minimal defense in the case.

According to the sources like The Guardian, Rudy Giuliani also told the media following the jury's decision on Friday, December 15, that he had "no doubt" his remarks about Moss and Freeman were "supportable".

Furthermore, as per CNN, fearing that Giuliani would try to find a way to disperse his assets before plaintiffs can recover, Freeman and Moss' lawyers asked the federal judge to allow immediate enforcement of the $148 million judgment in a separate court filing related to their initial defamation case. They also warned the judge that there is a substantial risk that Giuliani will attempt to avoid paying the women.

On the other hand, CNN also reported that Giuliani's advisor, Ted Goodman, declined to comment on any prospective impending legal issues as of Monday, December 18.