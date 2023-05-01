"Why is it giving Dixie Damelio": Viral Hailey Bieber with shaved head video sparks hilarious reactions online 

A confusing video of Hailey Bieber at Tiffany & Co. NYC's flagship reopening is doing the rounds on social media, where she appeared to have shaved one side of her head. The 186-year-old luxury jewelry brand reopened its newly transformed flagship boutique, 'The Landmark,' on New York's Fifth Avenue and 57th Street on April 27.

The star-studded grand event witnessed some unique looks from notable celebrities including Florence Pugh, Michael B. Jordan, Zoë Kravitz, Gal Gadot, Jacob Elordi, Blake Lively, Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin, Anya-Taylor Joy, and many others. All the guests met with Anthony Ledru, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Tiffany & Co.

Hailey Bieber donned an elegant Versace black midi dress, which she paired with Tiffany & Co.’s pearl and diamond beads on her neck and ears. She wore her hair slicked back and parted on both sides, featuring a tight French bun with a black bow.

However, Hailey Bieber became the talk of the town after a short video surfaced online where the lighting and angle made it look like she had shaved the side of her head and was sporting an undercut.

One user @44.j4yy compared Hailey's apparent shaved-head look to TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio's recent hairstyle.

Internet reacts to Hailey's hairstyle at the Tiffany & Co. NYC flagship event. (Image via Instagram/@shook.yt)

Internet reacts to Hailey Bieber's viral shaved-head video

The clip that went viral online featured Hailey walking the carpet. The bright lighting at the event and the camera angles made it seem like she had a shaved undercut. However, by the end of the video, she moved closer to the camera and her tightly slicked-back hair on both sides of her head was clearly visible.

The 26-year-old model also uploaded a number of photos from the event to her Instagram account, which proved that Hailey Bieber had not shaved her head.

However, the internet was quick to comment on a viral video shared by Instagram user @shook.yt. Some believed that the model had shaved her head and called her "Poot Bieber," in reference to the Demi Lovato meme.

Internet reacts to Hailey's hairstyle at the Tiffany & Co. NYC flagship event. (Image via Instagram/@shook.yt)

Internet reacts to Hailey's hairstyle at the Tiffany & Co. NYC flagship event. (Image via Instagram/@shook.yt)

Internet reacts to Hailey's hairstyle at the Tiffany & Co. NYC flagship event. (Image via Instagram/@shook.yt)

Internet reacts to Hailey's hairstyle at the Tiffany & Co. NYC flagship event. (Image via Instagram/@shook.yt)

Internet reacts to Hailey's hairstyle at the Tiffany & Co. NYC flagship event. (Image via Instagram/@shook.yt)

A few people came to her defense and told the Instagram page @shook.yt to stop bullying Hailey Bieber and leave her alone. Some also clarified that her hair only looked like that because of the lighting and the way it was styled.

Internet reacts to Hailey's hairstyle at the Tiffany & Co. NYC flagship event. (Image via Instagram/@shook.yt)

Internet reacts to Hailey's hairstyle at the Tiffany & Co. NYC flagship event. (Image via Instagram/@shook.yt)

Internet reacts to Hailey's hairstyle at the Tiffany & Co. NYC flagship event. (Image via Instagram/@shook.yt)

Despite the false alarm about Hailey having shaved her head, her look at the event was praised overall. The model has not yet addressed this viral video.

Apart from the prominent Hollywood celebrities, Tiffany & Co.'s newest House Ambassador, Park Jimin of the sensational South Korean boyband BTS was also present at the event.

Poll : 0 votes