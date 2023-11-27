On Monday, November 27, fans noticed that Stray Kids' Changbin is being increasingly cyber-harassed as alleged solo stans of the group have been directing hate-filled and disrespectful comments towards the idol. While there's been a consistent barrage of these defamatory comments about the idol on the internet for a while now, fans have noticed a recent increase and worsening of the situation.

Since most of the hateful comments target his looks, body, and facial features, fans believe that it can not only be extremely harmful for the idol to come across them but also violate his right to privacy and safety.

Therefore, in an effort to safeguard the idol, they've been trending the issue on X, demanding JYP Entertainment to take legal action against the perpetrators and better protection of the idol.

"Take the harassment seriously": Fans trend JYPE Protect Changbin as hateful comments towards the idol surface on the internet

Recently, fans noticed that several online community platforms, especially Weibo and BilliBilli (a China-based community website) have been allegedly disrespecting and harassing Stray Kids' Changbin. Given the potential damage it could cause, fans have decided to trend the issue on X. Fans also discussed that these comments emerge from alleged Stray Kids' solo stans.

Hate commets on Weibo (Image via X/@lixjinni)

'Solo stans' or 'Akgaes' often refers to someone who is maliciously a fan of only one or a few members of a group. This bias generates a sense of hatred towards the other members of the group.

As such, certain K-pop idols unfortunately fall victim to this. It's been an ongoing issue in the K-pop fandom where Akgaes' malicious, endangering, and harmful actions have haunted K-pop idols to extreme levels and such cases have only been continuously increasing.

Akin to several other K-pop groups, Stray Kids' fandom also comes with several Akgaes, and there's been quite a sum of people who are not only unaccepting of Changbin but also Hyunjin.

They are often termed as the apparent 'bullies' of the group and they're disrespected and harassed on various levels of defamation. Changbin, especially, has grown to become a consistent target for a certain group of netizens.

The idol is not only made fun of for his weight and features but is also accused of allegedly troubling and bullying his fellow members. While these rumors are baseless and therefore stand untrue, fans believe that serious action must be taken against those who've been spreading such hateful comments:

Additionally, despite the long-running chain of hatred and cyber-harassment toward Changbin, fans have also pointed out their disappointment towards JYP Entertainment for their lack of action.