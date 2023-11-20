Why is 'JYPE Treat Lee Know Better' trending on X? Fans angered at the Stray Kids member's alleged mistreatment during the group's 2023 BBMA stage

On Monday, November 20, Stray Kids rolled out their special stage at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards and performed two of their recent tracks, LALALALA and S-Class. However, after watching their performance, fans alleged that Lee Know was mistreated and sidelined despite being the group's main dancer.

Fans allege that every time the song reached the idol's verse, the camera would zoom out, giving a wide shot of all the members instead of focusing on Lee Know since that's how performance stages are usually shot.

Following the release of Stray Kids' stage at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, fans speculate that this could've resulted from JYP Entertainment's alleged poor management and mistreatment of the idol. To garner more attention to the issue and demand better behavior from the agency, fans have started to trend #JYPETreatLeeKnowBetter on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans trend 'JYPE Treat Lee Know Better' following Stray Kids' main dancer's alleged mismanagement at the 2023 BBMA performance

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards on November 29 gathered several accomplished artists from around the world. The lineup also included the rising eight-member K-pop boy group Stray Kids.

As award traditions go, the artists on the lineup roll out performances on their recent tracks. Hence, the K-pop boy group performed two of their recent title tracks, S-Class from 5-STAR and LALALALA from ROCK STAR. Given the group's reputation as powerful and enthusiastic performers, several fans were thrilled and excited to tune into their performance.

Though the group killed the stage, fans were upset about the little to no spotlight shed on the group's main dancer, Lee Know. Many fans noticed that every time the idol's solo verses came, the camera zoomed out and failed to capture Lee Know, instead focusing on the entire group.

While fans believe that the group as a whole should also be showcased during the performance, they pointed out the lack of personal screen time for Lee Know to showcase his skills and talents as a dancer. In addition to the recent upsetting incident, fans alleged that this has been a consistent occurrence, especially with respect to the idol. Here are some reactions:

Fans alleged that every year, during the award show period, Lee Know often lacks representation in stage performances and is given little to no screen time to allow him to showcase his individuality, skills, and other qualities.

Given that a repetitive occurrence is hard to consider a mistake, fans expressed that the idol's agency, JYP Entertainment, should look into the issue and employ better management that best promotes their artists.

As fans continue to celebrate Stray Kids' impressive performance at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, they've also been demanding a more equal and well-distributed representation of the group's members.