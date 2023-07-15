Why is Keir Johnston famous? Man behind viral dress illusion meme charged with attempting to kill his wife

Keir Johnston, a 38-year-old man from the Isle of Colonsay, who rose to internet fame due to the optical illusion created by his mother-in-law’s dress, has been accused of attempting to murder his wife.

On Monday, July 10, 2023, Johnston was charged with the attempted murder of his wife before the High Court in Glasgow. It is alleged that Keir Johnston systematically engaged in domestic abuse against his wife for 11 years.

Keir Johnston first became known to the world when in 2015, a dress that he bought for his mother-in-law baffled the internet. Dubbed as the “dress that broke the internet”, to many viewers, the dress appeared black and white, while to others, it appeared white and gold.

The dress sparked vigorous debate on the internet and within the scientific community and several people scrambled to explain the phenomenon that caused different people to perceive the colour pattern of the dress differently. Now, Johnston faces serious allegations of domestic violence and attempted murder.

Keir Johnston allegedly attempted to murder his wife by strangulation

Javon Evans @realjavonevans BREAKING: The man behind the viral “Black & Blue or White & Gold” Dress, Keir Johnston, is being charged with attempted murder against his wife over a span of 11 years

Of the crimes that Keir Johnston is accused of, the most heinous is the allegation that he assaulted his wife on multiple occasions over the last decade which culminated in him attempting to murder her. Between April 2019 and March 2022, Johnston is accused of pushing is wife against a wall, throttling at her and verbally abusing her.

In another instance, he is accused of attempting to board a vehicle his wife was in and of hitting her through a window. Further, it is reported that in one instance, he put his wife in a headlock and physically forced her out of a pub when the victim did not wish to leave with her alleged abuser.

Javon Evans @realjavonevans Keir Johnston, known for the viral blue-and-black dress incident at his wedding, has been charged with attempted murder of his wife. Over 11 years, he allegedly engaged in domestic violence, culminating in a recent incident where he pushed her against a wall, threatened her with… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

This series of violent acts allegedly culminated on March 6, 2023 when Johnston forced his wife to the ground, sat on top of her, followed by incessantly placing his hands around her neck and strangling her in order to restrict her breathing. Thereafter, it is alleged that Johnston threatened to kill her and attempted to frighten her with a knife.

According to prosecutors on the case, the relationship between the couple spiralled into violence over time which ultimately led to the alleged instance of attempted murder. The case against Keir Johnston will receive a preliminary hearing. The trial for the same is slated to take place next year in 2024.