"Why do you look 20?" Fans troll Khloe Kardashian on Instagram, note "surgeons have done wonders"

Khloe Kardashian, one of the stars of Hulu's The Kardashians, recently took to social media to post a video of herself in a black cut out dress while her make up artists touch up her makeup. The caption read "iconic" while the audio noted that she loved doing "iconic sh*t."

While several celebrities, including her sister Kylie Jenner, praised the reality star and called her beautiful and "iconic", some commented on her black dress.

They trolled Khloe Kardashian in the comment section and chimed in about her appearance.

One person, @emmajeffares, took to Instagram to comment on how young the reality star looked, as they wrote in the post's comment section:

"Why do you look 20?"

"Michael Jackson 2.0": Khloe Kardashian trolled for appearance once again

Fans react to Khloe Kardashian's latest Instagram post (Image via Instagram/@khloekardashian)

Reality star and business mogul Khloe Kardashian is once again under the microscope for her appearance. The Kardashians star, who has spent years dealing with the world chiming in on the way she looks, recently uploaded a video on Instagram that caught fans' attention.

The reality star was seen wearing a black cut-out dress while her make up artists seemingly fixed her hair and makeup. She lip-synced to a dialogue noting "I am iconic," while the caption also said something on similar lines.

While several other celebrities commented on how beautiful she looked, Khloe Kardashian was once again the subject of trolling by fans. They chimed in about her looks, her age, and even cosmetic surgery. One person compared her evolving appearance to that of Michael Jackson.

Fans troll The Kardashians star, Khloe on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@khloekardashian)

This is not the first time the reality television personality has faced criticism for her looks. However, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also hasn't ever shied away from admitting to getting work done.

During a reunion episode of KUWTK, Khloe opened up about how society's perspective of her impacted her self-esteem. She told talk show host Andy Cohen that while everyone talked about her getting work done, they never asked her about it directly.

"'Everyone says, 'Oh my gosh, she's had her third face transplant! But I've had one nose job - Dr. Raj Kanodia - and everyone gets so upset, like, why don't I talk about it? No one's ever asked me."

She admitted to getting injections but noted that she didn't get Botox because she responded "horribly" to it.

Fans can keep up with the reality star on Instagram, Twitter, or watch her on The Kardashians, episodes of which are available to stream on Hulu.