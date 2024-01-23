"Why are people going this crazy over a tumbler?": Internet reacts as woman is arrested for stealing $2500 worth of Stanley cups

As Stanley cups continue to be the rage online, a 23-year-old Californian woman was arrested for allegedly stealing tumblers worth $2,500 from stores. At the time of writing this article, it was unclear as to whether she was released on bail. Nonetheless, many took to the internet to express shock over the ludicrous incident. One netizen said:

On Wednesday, January 17, the Roseville Police Department responded to a Rocklin, California store, where employees alleged that they saw a woman stuff a shopping cart with multiple Stanley cups and refused to pay for them. She reportedly went on to fill her car with the stolen merchandise.

The alleged criminal was then spotted by law enforcement as she entered the highway. NPR reported that police officers found her with 65 cups. The police also predicted that she had stolen the bottles from multiple stores. At the time of writing this article, the exact locations of the robbery were not made public.

The police department took to social media to share pictures of the alleged criminal’s car which was stuffed with Stanley tumblers. One image also showed them placed on the front hood of the police car.

Netizens had a field day with the latest news. Reports of the same have amassed nearly 20 million views on X already.

“Grand theft agua”: Internet users left flabbergasted as news of Stanley cups theft goes viral

Although the identity of the woman had not been made public, X users were floored by the incident. Many expressed their astonishment over the same with hilarious memes:

According to NPR, the suspect has been charged with grand theft and DUI. Speaking about the occurrence, law enforcement said in a statement:

“While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfil your hydration habits.”

Although the Stanley Cup took over the internet in recent months, especially with the resurgence of the Quencher model, another water bottle has already replaced the trending tumbler. TikToker @hopeyoufindyourdad revealed that Owala cups are the new objects that are emptying wallets.

According to Food and Wine, Owala bottles are made from insulated stainless steel and are difficult to damage. They are also reportedly leak-proof and much lighter to carry as compared to their competitors.

Adding to the perks, the Owala mugs are also more budget-friendly, costing only $28 as compared to the average price of $45 for the Stanley Quencher mug.

A few other trendy water bottles include the Yeti Rambler, Hydro Flask, CamelBak 32, and Simple Modern 40 amongst others.