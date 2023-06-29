Why is Pete Davidson in rehab? Mental health struggles explored as comedian battles PTSD and BPD

American comedian Pete Davidson has checked himself into a rehab facility but will be out soon. According to media outlet People Magazine, a source close to the 29-year-old star confirmed the news stating that he "should be getting out pretty soon."

The confirmation comes after Page Six initially reported that Davidson checked into a treatment facility after battling Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and borderline personality disorder. A source told the publication:

“Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups’ and to take a mental break, so that’s what’s happening.”

Another source told People Magazine:

"Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time."

Reportedly, Davidson has been getting treatment in the same facility in Pennsylvania where his friend, John Mulaney, checked in for his issues with drugs and alcohol.

Pete Davidson has been open about his mental health issues

Pete Davidson has been taking therapy for his bipolar personality disorder and PTSD for some time now. He first revealed his mental health struggles in 2018 after battling depression and anxiety for several years.

In an interview with Variety, The King of Staten Island star revealed that he had been in and out of mental health facilities since he was 9-years-old.

While speaking with Jon Bernthal on the Real Ones podcast in March 2023, Davidson revealed he was in therapy.

“I’ve been doing a lot of therapy like trauma therapy trying to figure out why I think there are obvious reasons why with the PTSD from childhood.”

The comic and his therapist have made connections of his PTSD diagnosis to his childhood when his father, Scott Davidson, who was a firefighter, passed away on 9/11.

“My therapist and I have agreed on ones as my dad told me he was going to pick me up from school on 9 11. I got picked up by my mom, and she didn’t tell me what was going on for like three days, and she kept telling me, ‘Dad’s at work, coming home’ whatever. I had no idea.”

Pete Davidson added that his mother grounded him and he was not allowed to watch television. However, one night he turned on the TV and saw his dad just to realize that "all the firemen that are like dead and all that.” He added that there was no surety if he died because of hopes that he could be found alive.

Pete also revealed that he has abandonment issues and used to self-harm.

Most recently, Pete Davidson took therapy after facing online harassment by rapper Kanye West, after he began dating his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Although, a source close to the comic said that he has "no regrets" for dating Kardashian, who is 13 years elder than him.

