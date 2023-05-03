Why did Rachel Fuda call Jennifer Aydin a "fangirl"? RHONJ newcomer speaks out on WWHL

Recently, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Rachel Fuda appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she shared her perspective on the drama and fights that are happening on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Andy Cohen asked Fuda what she thought of Jennifer Aydin's friendship with Teresa Giudice during their conversation.

Rachel was asked to choose between two options, whether she thought Jennifer had a real friendship with Teresa or simply acted like a "fangirl" for Teresa. Fuda replied:

“The second part, she's a fangirl, she's just so far up there, like.”

Teresa and Jennifer have been friends for more than five years, and their friendship is apparent on the show.

The recent fight between Rachel Fuda and Jennifer Aydin

The statement Rachel Fuda gave on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen could be due to her recent feud with Jennifer. There was a big fight between the two during Teresa Giudice's housewarming party in February 2023.

Aydin said:

"I called [Rachel] up and I said, ‘I’m sorry that I spoke about your nose job. People bad-mouth me about my terrible nose job. I felt bad about your terrible nose job, and I just felt bad. I was calling to apologize.'"

Earlier in this episode of the show, there was a flashback of Aydin expressing her dissatisfaction with her “wackadoo” nose job and asking Fuda about her nose job from 2019. While having lunch with Jennifer Fessler, Fuda said:

“So we leave the mozz party, she calls me [and] she’s like, ‘Hey, I hope I didn’t offend you by, like, bringing up your nose job. You know I’m just like not really happy with my results.”

Then, during Giudice's housewarming party, Fuda confronted Aydin for her remarks:

“You had started talking sh*t [about Catania], and what did I say to you? You said, 'I'm giving context,' and I said, "Jennifer, don’t get me involved.'"

This led to an argument between both stars. “You f***ing idiot!” yelled Aydin. In response, Fuda clapped back, “Watch your f***ing mouth” and “Do not call me an idiot.”

It appears that Fuda still holds grudges against Aydin. After the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen episode featuring Fuda aired, fans shared their reactions on social media.

It's almost time for The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 reunion

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Rachel Fuda was asked about the The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 reunion, which was filmed the previous week. She talked about how intense the filming of reunion day had been.

There is a lot to cover in this season's reunion, from Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga's feud to Melissa and Joe Gorga skipping Tre's wedding. There will be a discussion about all of these issues at the show's reunion.

The release date of the reunion episode has not been announced by Bravo yet, so fans have to wait a little longer.

