Why was Sapulpa Coach arrested? Charges against High School football coach Tyler McGrew explored

Sapulpa Coach Tyler McGrew has been arrested for allegedly trafficking illegal drugs. The arrest took place on Thursday, November 16, after cops reportedly discovered drugs on him at a traffic stop. He has been working as a teacher at Sapulpa Public Schools and was suspended shortly after the arrest took place.

A parent of a student studying in the school spoke to FOX23, where she spoke about the Sapulpa Coach and the allegations against him. The mother expressed her concerns regarding the students' safety at the school. It was also confirmed that the arrest took place outside the school premises.

Tyler McGrew, a Sapulpa Coach, was allegedly trafficking illegal drugs, which authorities found during a traffic stop on Thursday

A set of allegations have been filed against a Sapulpa Coach after he was taken into custody on Thursday, November 16, for allegedly trafficking unlawful drugs. The Supulpa police have confirmed the same. The school authorities confirmed his suspension after the arrest took place on Thursday night. The school further mentioned that they have a "zero-tolerance" policy when it comes to drugs and narcotics.

The traffic stop took place after Tyler reportedly failed to yield. Tyler has allegedly been working as a teacher and a wrestling coach at Sapulpa High School. He was also the defensive coordinator for the school's football team. Sapulpa Public Schools issued a statement addressing the allegations and said,

"Sapulpa Public Schools is aware of the arrest of a teacher and coach which happened after school hours and off of school grounds on Thursday, November 16. No students or other SPS staff members were involved."

It further stated:

"Sapulpa Police notified SPS administration of the allegation, and we are committed to assisting law enforcement during the investigation."

School authorities have confirmed they are cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation of the Sapulpa coach.

A parent whose child studies in the school expressed her worries about kids' safety after the arrest

Following Tyler McGrew's arrest, a parent of a student of the school expressed her concerns regarding the incident. As mentioned in the introduction, the parent, Angela Wise, has spoken to FOX23 about her concerns. She reportedly said,

"I heard about it and I'm pretty upset about it makes me worried about the kids at the school. My daughter we have safety talks, drug safety talks, all the time which we had another one tonight."

Wise additionally stated:

"I think anybody working with children needs to be held to a little bit of a higher standard, you know because we're trusting our kids to go with these people. We're trusting our kids away from us 8 hours a day to be influenced by these other people, and so yes it's very important."

School authorities confirmed that the incident allegedly happened after school hours. Angela Wise said she is relieved that the Sapulpa coach has been taken into custody. She also believes that any individual with such allegations should not be near a place where they can influence others.