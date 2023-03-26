Why did Scottie Morris leave home? Missing Indiana teen found safe a week after disappearance

14-year-old Scottie Morris, who was reported missing on March 16, 2023, has been located and found safe by the Indiana police. On March 17, 2023, Eaton Indiana Police Department issued a statewide Silver Alert for Scottie.

Authorities reported that on March 24, 2023, Scottie was found by an Eaton officer on Hartford Street and Harris Street, which is roughly half a mile from his parent's home.

Scottie Morris reportedly ran away from home following an argument with his parents

On March 17, 2023, the Eaton police posted a picture of Scottie Morris on their Facebook page to urge the community to report potential sightings.

The photo portrayed Scottie looking troubled and sad, with his head shaved. The most striking aspect of the picture was the white t-shirt he wore. The t-shirt had crying emoji faces drawn on it and handwritten hateful and disturbing statements like, "I'm a liar."

Netizens reacted to the picture with rage and were confused by the writing on Scottie’s t-shirt when they helped spread the word. They also asked why that particular photo was made public and questioned its context.

Later, the Eaton Indiana Police Department shared another post mentioning that it was the only photo provided to them to send across and locate Scottie at the earliest.

On March 22, 2023, Chief Jay Turner said that the picture clicked by Scottie Morris' parents and the t-shirt he was seen wearing was part of a “disturbing” and "unorthodox” punishment, as per The Independent.

According to 21Alive, Chief Turner said:

"I will say, the shaved head was his idea, they went to Great Clips, and it’s what he told them he wanted. But, the shirt, it was quite unorthodox, kind of disturbing, and we’re looking into that."

A report by the publication mentioned that Chief Turner confirmed that Scottie’s parents are completely cooperating with the investigation and also warned against speculation circulating on social media.

According to the Star Press, Chief Turner mentioned that Scottie's parents were administered polygraph tests but did not reveal the reason or the results of the same.

Former FBI agent refers to Scottie Morris' runaway as "unusual"

Newsweek reported that former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer told them that the t-shirt with the disturbing lines that Scottie was seen wearing makes this case different from other runaway and disappearance cases.

According to Newsweek, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer said:

"They should have known this is not a normal runaway. This is an unusual runaway situation based on the shirt he was wearing."

Authorities reported that after being found, Scottie was taken to IU Health Memorial Hospital ER to receive a check-up as a precautionary measure.

Officials also mentioned that his family is being cooperative with the investigation and that Scottie Morris has been transported to a safe environment with Delaware County Child Protective Services.

