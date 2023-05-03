Why did Shemia Fagan resign? Oregon Secretary of state steps down over cannabis controversy

On Tuesday, April 2, Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan was pressured into resigning after she accepted a consulting job at a cannabis company. According to The Associated Press, her ties to the company stirred controversy as her office was in the process of auditing the state agency that oversees the cannabis industry, leading to the possibility of a conflict of interest.

The owners of the company had also reportedly contributed to her campaign.

In an official statement, Shemia Fagan claimed that her involvement with the company was entirely ethical. However, she stated that it may present a distraction from state issues, and apologized to Oregon residents for taking a job in an industry that was being audited.

Fagan's resignation will take effect on Monday, May 8.

Why was Shemia Fagan's acceptance of the consultancy role considered unethical?

When Shemia Fagan received backlash for taking the consultancy role with the private marijuana company Veriede Holding, she said that she had to take the job as the $77,000 per year she received as Secretary of State was not enough. According to USA Today, Veriede Holding would give her $10,000 a month, with an additional $30,000 bonus if she acquired cannabis licenses for them outside of Oregon and New Mexico.

Fagan claimed that she had not used her influence as a Secretary of State to acquire licenses for Veriede Holding. She said that her primary role was research on laws and regulations in the industry across the nation. However, she admitted that she reportedly had a conversation with Connecticut's lieutenant governor Susan Bysiewicz about contacts in the cannabis industry.

Susan Bysiewicz's confirmed that the Lieutenant Governor had spoken to Fagan at least once.

In a statement sent to the Statesman Journal, Sysiewicz's office said:

"It was a one-time communication by phone call. Approximately three weeks ago, the lieutenant governor received a phone call from Shemia Fagan inquiring about Connecticut's cannabis license process for a client Fagan had as part of her consulting business."

The statement continued:

"The lieutenant governor pointed Fagan to public information of the appropriate state agency contact to learn Connecticut's lottery process. There was no further communication beyond the one phone call."

As reported by OPB, five days before Fagan began her role with Veriede Holdings, she had recused herself from an audit into marijuana-related business. However, she reportedly attended two meetings regarding the audit before the recusal.

Fagan said during a Zoom Conference:

“I am sorry for harming the trust that I and so many others have worked so hard to build with you over the last few years. I will begin working to build that trust back today.”

Fagan announced that due to her resignation, she will donate the money from her political action committee to the Oregon Humane Society.

