"Will be a generational leap in memes": Hilarious Donald Trump mugshot memes take over Twitter in wake of indictment

Netizens have been left in a frenzy as Donald Trump’s arrest looms closer. The former president is the first ever potus to be charged with a crime. He is being charged for paying $130,000 to his former lawyer, which was to be sent to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels. Sources claim that the Republican leader will be fingerprinted and have his mugshot taken similar to all defendants in criminal cases. Internet users now await his close-up photo to be released. Some have also taken to creating fake pictures of Trump in an orange jumpsuit.

Astro not 👨🏾‍🚀 @Sirferrell1 That trump mugshot will be a generational leap in memes That trump mugshot will be a generational leap in memes https://t.co/xyMzHU9z50

Prosecutors allege that Donald Trump broke campaign finance laws by falsifying business records when paying Daniels at the end of his 2016 presidential campaign. Covering up a crime by falsifying records is considered to be a serious charge in New York.

When Donald Trump is arrested, he will be read his rights, also known as the Miranda warning. This will also include him being told that he has the right to remain silent, the right to an attorney and that anything he says can be used against him in the court of law.

The former Potus will then be taken into custody and will be processed like any other criminal defendant. According to former prosecutors and law enforcement officials, he will be given a booking number. Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor, said:

“There will still be a mug shot, fingerprints and lots of paperwork filled out as part of the booking process.”

The exact charges against the former president were not released at the time of writing this article.

Fake mugshot of Donald Trump goes viral as netizens await his imprisonment

As news of Trump’s indictment on felony charges broke, internet users created fake mugshots of the president. They spread like wildfire across social media platforms. However, none of them are real.

Netizens have been left hysterical since it was officially announced that Trump would be indicted. They have created hilarious memes about internet users awaiting the history-making mugshot. A few entertaining tweets read:

cordell @cordelll donald trump mugshot photos are hilarious donald trump mugshot photos are hilarious 💀 https://t.co/2b3m9g5ch7

Jarrett Bellini @JarrettBellini BREAKING

First mugshot of Donald Trump BREAKINGFirst mugshot of Donald Trump 🚨 BREAKING 🚨First mugshot of Donald Trump https://t.co/VTTswoSbM6

Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_ Trump’s mugshot gonna hit the timeline like fentanyl. Trump’s mugshot gonna hit the timeline like fentanyl.

wiLL @willfulchaos trump’s mugshot flooding twitter the second it gets released trump’s mugshot flooding twitter the second it gets released https://t.co/T4wNF8RLWo

Trey @treydayway Elon trying to get the Twitter servers ready for that trump mugshot Elon trying to get the Twitter servers ready for that trump mugshot https://t.co/f0UnQDx3pR

Hendrix Monae @HendrixMonae Me taking Donald Trump's mugshot Me taking Donald Trump's mugshot https://t.co/SR9ayEGZdq

Laura Loomer @LauraLoomer If they make President Trump get a mug shot, it will be the most popular & most printed image in the entire world.



His campaign should sell mugshot mugs, mugshot t-shirts & mugshot posters on his 2024 campaign website.



He will raise millions from his supporters, & the haters. If they make President Trump get a mug shot, it will be the most popular & most printed image in the entire world.His campaign should sell mugshot mugs, mugshot t-shirts & mugshot posters on his 2024 campaign website.He will raise millions from his supporters, & the haters.

Ursula K LeChina @Java_jigga Rappers running to be the first one to put a film grain over the trump mugshot and use it as an album cover Rappers running to be the first one to put a film grain over the trump mugshot and use it as an album cover https://t.co/HpIbI3mNdy

Prior to the fake mugshots going viral, a fake image of Trump being detained by the police went viral. However, it is fake too. It seems as if it was created by an AI image creator website. Sources claim that Trump’s lawyers have been negotiating with prosecutors to not have his mugshot released. It is not typically released in New York. However, they can be leaked to the media.

Fake picture of Trump being detained going viral (Image via Twitter)

It remains unclear as to whether the mugshot will include both a head-on and profile photo.

Along with the 76 year old having his mugshot and fingerprint taken, he will be accompanied by the Secret Service throughout the process. He will later be kept in a waiting cell until his appearance before a judge.

On Thursday, Donald Trump took to Truth Social and claimed that his indictment is “an attack on our country” and “free and fair elections.” He also called the USA a “third world nation” that is “in serious decline.”

Despite his arrest, Trump will be able to run for president in 2024.

