“Will & Jada in the making”: Simone Biles saying she and her husband not trying to bring up who’s the better athlete sparks different reactions

In a recent interview with Peacock, American gymnast Simone Biles talked about her husband, footballer Jonathan Owens. The interviewer asked, "Who do you think is the better athlete?" Biles replied:

"I think we are good at our own sports. We have tried to pin each other against on difficulties, ability and all of that stuff. So, at the end of the day, gymnastics harder, if he agrees or not."

Simone Biles' response comes after Jonathan Owens's recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast where he revealed that he had never paid attention to gymnastics and admitted not knowing about his wife's success before they started dating.

The footballer was slammed online for not being supportive when he said he was "the catch" in the relationship.

When Kevin Hart, during the interview, asked Biles:

"Let's go back to what you just said, which is, gymanstics is much harder, sounds like there's been a household fight for some time, you wanna get into it now? maybe clear it up?"

Simone Biles replied:

"We fought over it a couple of times and then we vowed once we got married, we wouldn't talk about it again, but it keeps coming up every time. But, he has done my workout at the gym, and he could barely do it."

Simone's interview gathered mixed reactions from people online, with many pointing out that the couple should be supportive of each other's success and not jealous of it. Some also pointed out that they are the next "Jada and Will Smith."

"They both need media training": Netizens on Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

People on the internet, after viewing the interview, pointed that the couple often discusses their relationship in the media and should keep it private. Others claimed that both Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are competitive with each other and hoped for their marriage to work.

Owens and Simone Biles met through a dating app, Raya, in 2020 and made their relationship Instagram official in April 2020. The couple tied the knot in April 2023, and have been known as a massive sports power couple of the time.