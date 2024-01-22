Will schools be closed due to Storm Isha? Yellow wind warning for Clare, Donegal, Galway, and parts of Ireland as man dies in fatal crash

Storm Isha wreaked havoc around parts of the UK on Sunday, January 21, 2024, damaging buildings, uprooting trees, and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes without electricity. According to Limerick Live, the Atlantic storm system sparked Status Red and Orange warnings on Sunday for Storm Isha.

Northwest Ireland bore the brunt of the storm, with almost 170,000 homes and businesses losing power. The Electricity Supply Board (ESP) is working overtime to restore power across the country.

While the RTE stated on Monday morning (January 22) that most schools were expected to open, several schools remain closed in the aftermath of the storm.

Several schools around Ireland remain closed following Storm Isha

According to RTE, most schools were expected to function as normal on Monday unless "local decisions are taken under the Government's Be Winter Ready plan." Under the plans, school management can decide to keep their schools closed due to power outages, damage to infrastructure, poor traveling conditions, etc.

Donegal ETB posted on its official X page that schools in and around the town will remain closed due to the storm's aftereffects.

According to The Belfast Telegraph, Nettlefield School on Radnor Street and Killinchy Primary School in Belfast also remain closed due to property damage caused by Storm Isha.

The uprooting of trees has also caused roadblocks, resulting in a delay in school transport services in Belfast.

According to The Shetland Times, schools and nurseries remain open in the Shetland islands, but school bus operators have canceled their services following the storm. The Shetland Islands Council stated that parents can decide whether it is safe for their children to travel by other means, if available.

Yellow wind warning issued for certain parts of the UK following Storm Isha

According to The Guardian, the Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, and Sligo until 7 pm on January 22 following Storm Isha. Forecasters at Met Éireann said:

"Today will remain breezy and blustery with some very strong gusts in the west and northwest. Breezy at first with a fresh to strong and gusty westerly wind. It will become calmer for a time, but then a fresh to strong southerly wind will develop later. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 7 degrees."

Storm Isha ravaged through the UK on Sunday, bringing with it its first casualty as a man died in a fatal car crash in Claremorris, County Mayo, Ireland. According to the Irish Independent, the man, estimated to be in his 40s, skidded off the road as he was driving through the flood waters and instantly died on the spot when his car hit a concrete post fence.

Believed to be from Galway, the man was the car's sole occupant. This fatal accident took place on the N17 between Claremorris and Ballindine at around 6.30 pm on January 21. The N17, a national primary route between Galway City and Sligo, remained closed for further investigation.

"The N17 at Lisduff is currently closed and is expected to remain closed overnight. The services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested," Gardai said.

Local Councillor Richard Finn offered his sympathies for the man's family, saying:

“It is a terrible tragedy and I offer my deepest condolences to the deceased's family and friends."

The UK is still grappling with the aftermath of Storm Isha, facing power loss, delayed flights, uprooted trees, and blocked roads.