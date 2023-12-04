Will there be a Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2?

Netflix Reality TV show Squid Game: The Challenge seems to have gone as quickly as it came. Viewers are already looking forward to the release of the season finale on December 6, which will bring the spinoff to a conclusion.

The show developers seem to be intent on creating a Squid Game universe, with the original thriller series also having been extended for a season 2. Executive Producers Stephen Lambert and John Hay recently spoke about the possibility of a season 2 for the spinoff as well during their interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Executive Producers hint at season 2 for Squid Game: The Challenge

While both Lambert and Hay seemed extremely optimistic about a potential season 2, Lambert initially claimed that the decision was in the hands of "Netflix overlords." The original Squid Game became a global hit almost instantaneously due to the show's unique concept.

While the spinoff is not the same kind of social commentary that the actual series represented, it has been met with rave reviews from fans, who have responded well. Lambert suggested that Netflix was bound to announce a season 2 if the numbers were impressive:

“That's all in the hands of our dear friends at Netflix, if they have the desire whether they want to do it again. If viewers love the show, and from what we understand, the people do, Netflix will publish numbers for the first week so it will be interesting to see what those numbers are like. If they're good, then who knows, maybe they'll want to do another season."

Hence, while no such communication from the studio has taken place until now, Lambert claims that it will be inevitable if the show is met with love from viewers. Both the producers outline their willingness to work on a season 2. However, John Hay claimed that the situation was hardly in their hands:

"It's brilliant it's landed as well as it has, and we're really enjoying all the responses to it. It probably is too early to judge, but we would obviously love to [do season 2]. We think it's a game with potential, so let's see."

Hence, while it is too early to judge, the executive producers believe that a season 2 will eventually be announced, especially considering how fans have received it.

The season 1 finale of Squid Game: The Challenge will be released on December 6 worldwide on Netflix.