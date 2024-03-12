Windsor Castle car crash: Everything to know about 3-vehicle pileup where Volvo was seen crumpled up against royal residence

A car crashed into the outer walls of Windsor Castle in the early hours of Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Images from the scene show a dark-colored Volvo crumpled against the exterior wall, with its bonnet crushed. Police noted that two more cars were also involved in the crash and it injured five people.

According to the Telegraph, photos also showed emergency services treating one person on the ground near the crash site. The publication also reported that the Volvo's airbags had been deployed at the time of the crash.

The BBC reported that according to the Royal Berkshire Fire & Rescue Services (RBFRS), five people received "immediate emergency care" at the spot. The victims were then placed in the care of the South Central Ambulance Service.

The crash site, Windsor Castle was home to the late Queen Elizabeth and is also the place where she has been laid to rest alongside her husband, King Philip. King Charles and Queen Camilla often reside in Windsor Castle while Prince William and Princess Kate live adjacent to the castle in Adelaide Cottage.

Three car pile-up forces authorities to shut down road outside Windsor Castle

According to Metro, a Volvo rammed into the exterior wall of Windsor Castle on Thames Street in Berkshire Town at around 7:50 am local time. Two other cars were also involved in the collision. A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said that they received a report of a "traffic collision" at 7:50 am on Thames Street, Windsor. The spokesperson added that following the crash, the road was expected to be closed for some time.

A Volvo crashed into Windsor Palace on Tuesday morning (Image via @YorkshireLady3/X)

Authorities closed off the road, urging buses to take an alternate route. As per The Daily Mail, a spokesperson for the Thames Valley Buses confirmed the alternate routes.

"Due to the closure of Thames Street, services 2 and 703 will be unable to serve the Windsor Parish Church towards Bracknell/Dedworth. Please use Charles Street for service 2 and York House for the 703. We apologise for any disruption caused," the spokesperson said.

According to GB News, the accident came just three days after another car crashed into the gates of Buckingham Palace in the early hours of March 9, 2024. Police rushed to the scene and subdued the driver, who was reportedly arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Kate Middleton and Prince William pictured leaving Windsor Castle on Monday

According to People Magazine, Prince William and Kate Middleton were pictured leaving Windsor Castle amid the Mother's Day photoshopped image debacle on March 11, 2024.

The Princess was reportedly heading to a private appointment while her husband attended the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey in London.

There are multiple conspiracy theories about Kate following her abdominal surgery making rounds on X and the couple uploaded a picture of Kate for Mother's Day on March 10, 2024. To netizens, it seemed like the upload was made to reportedly lay all the theories to rest. The photo, reportedly captured by Prince William, showed the Princess with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

However, the photo seemingly had the opposite effect, as fans allegedly spotted several editing blunders, leading them to deem the picture as edited. Just hours after, several reputable photo agencies retracted the image from their libraries citing manipulation.

Kate Middleton addressed the allegations on Monday, March 11, 2024. She claimed that as an amateur photographer, she had "experimented with editing." Middleton also apologized for the confusion, according to the People Magazine.

The edited photo debacle continues to grow on social media, with several people discussing their theories and specualtions.