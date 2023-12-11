“Wish he wasn't so toxic”: Internet reacts as Blueface announces new show ‘Rap Queen West’ on Zeus Network and $1,000,000 music deal for winner

The American rapper, Blueface, came under fire for his latest act. Blueface recently collaborated with the Zeus Network to launch a new show called Rap Queen West. While announcing the launch of the show on Zeus Network's official YouTube channel and inviting women to audition, he said,

“We are looking for the best, newest, most original female rap artist that we can find. I love women."

He finally said,

“We're looking to give away a million dollar deal on behalf of Milf Music and the Zeus Network, so don't be shy. Audition."

As soon as the two YouTube videos and the Instagram post of the neighborhood talk announcing the news went viral, netizens flocked to the comment sections to react to the news. However, almost all the users criticized Blueface. Some even called him "toxic."

Netizens react as the rapper announced his latest project (Image via Instagram / winsome_divine2016)

Netizens criticize Blueface after he announces the launch of his new show Rap Queen West

Blueface, whose net worth as per Celebrity Net Worth is $4 million, is the stage name of Jonathan Jamall Porter. His unconventional rhyming style made him a global meme in October 2018, when he released the music video for the song "Respect My Cryppin."

However, he is currently facing criticism as he recently announced the launch of his new show via a YouTube video. In the clip, he stated that Rap Queens West is a new show he's working on with the Zeus Network. In addition, he also said that he is searching for women from all walks of life who are accomplished musicians.

In the clip, the rapper said:

“There's no weight limits, no height limits. We might take a fat. We might take a ... I would like to invite you to audition for my show Rap Queens West”.

Blueface also announced in the same video that the winner is set to win a million dollars, courtesy of Milf Music and Zeus Network.

When the same piece of news was uploaded on Instagram by the Neighborhood Talk, it went viral. Once that happened, netizens took to the comment section of the post to react. Almost all the users called him out or trolled him for this.

This is not the only time Blueface has been in the limelight in recent days. Amid rumors of Cardi B - Offset separation, Blueface accused Chrisean Rock, in a now-deleted X post, of sleeping with Offset.

The post read:

“Being tatted ona h*e is not a flex you literally f**ked cardi B husband couple weeks ago”.

Offset, however, refuted all these accusations and claimed that he has never even touched Chrisean.