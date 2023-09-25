"Women shouldn't be catching strays over a man's dating choices": Kayla Nicole and Taylor Swift comparison tweet sparks backlash online

Ongoing speculations about NFL star Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have led to some people bringing up Kayla Nicole, Kelce’s former girlfriend, with whom he had an on-and-off relationship for five years. The Kansas City Chiefs player started dating Nicole in 2017.

The two parted ways for good in May 2022 reportedly for financial reasons. In early September, words spread that Kelce and Taylor Swift were getting acquainted with each other after the global hitmaker performed at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium in July and the NFL sensation attended her concert later in the same month.

Soon after Swift was spotted in Kelce’s family suite cheering for the player during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 24, one person took to X to compare Kayle Nicole with the pop star.

The user, Suge White, posted two photos of Kayla Nicole posing for the camera in an empty garage alongside a collage of Taylor posing on the red carpet at the 2014 MTV VMAs.

White compared the two women in the caption and wrote that Kelce had a "downgrade" in choosing a potential partner as he went from Kayla Nicole to Taylor Swift. The evident and implied body-shaming in Suge White’s tweet garnered him severe backlash online.

One user quote tweeted the post and wrote that women should not get insulted because of a man’s dating choices.

Netizens slam Taylor Swift and Kayla Nicole comparisons, call out X user

As Suge White's post comparing Kayla Nicole and Taylor Swift quickly amassed over 4.3 million views, people took to the comments and quotes to condemn the implications behind it. Many called out White for using Swift's photo from 2014 when she was reportedly struggling with an eating disorder. Several people asserted that women should not be compared based on how they look.

People described both Taylor Swift and Kayla Nicole as beautiful women and asked others to refrain from comparing and body-shaming the two. Some were enraged that the user dragged Kayla Nicole into this comparison, which eventually led to other users comparing Taylor and her net worth.

Internet claps back at Nicole and Taylor's comparison in the wake of Travis Kelce speculations. (Image via X/Suge White)

Neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce have publicly confirmed the speculations made about them. Kelce told ESPN in an interview last week that he found the internet’s focus on them “hilarious”. He compared it to an old game called “telephone” where the participants had to whisper something in each other’s ears without nobody actually having a clue of what was going on.