Just a month ahead of the release of the Super Mario movie, Mario shoes have become the talk of the town. Recently, Nintendo collaborated with Red Wings to create Super Mario's iconic plumber boots. The news surfaced online when fans of the famous video game series were celebrating Mario Day 2023.

The pictures and videos of Mario's plumber boots were shared by The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Red Wings on their official social media platforms. As soon as the pictures went online, they created a stir among netizens, who took to social media to express their excitement.

Red Wing Shoes gave a description of the plumber boots and said:

"Using legacy methods and innovative materials, Red Wing’s skilled craftspeople have brought some of the magic of the Mushroom Kingdom to real life. Mario’s boots are expertly crafted from Red Wing leather, with a reinforced toe box and rounded heel. The heel pad is made with state-of-the-art mushroom-infused materials celebrating Mario’s signature abilities."

The shoe-making company also shared a video in which they gave fans a glimpse into what went on behind the making of these iconic Mario boots.

In the video, the craftsmen could be seen working on these boots, cutting leather, stitching the material, sticking the label, and showing all the intricate details that went into making these shoes.

According to Red Wing Shoes, these iconic plumber boots are manufactured with 3-eye prototype pairs and are made of durable, natural leather with slip-resistant treads. The heel tabs are made of mushroom-based mycelium.

Netizens are currently obsessed with the Super Mario boots

Super Mario fans are currently in awe of the plumber boots and are saying that these shoes should be made available soon. Several fans took to social media to express how excited they were about the news.

Are Mario's boots up for sale?

It is worth noting that the plumber boots are not for sale but are part of a publicity stunt for the upcoming movie. These boots are being showcased at Nintendo New York at the Rockefeller Center and will be on display there throughout the month of April.

The upcoming Mario movie will feature cast members including Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, and more. The film is slated to release on April 5, 2023, and fans are eager to know what it has in store for them.

