“Wouldn’t be a thing without her”: Netizens infuriated as Disney’s Pixar fires long-time producer Galyn Susman

Longtime Disney producer Galyn Susman, who is famously known for saving Toy Story 2, has been laid off from Disney. As the news spread online, several social media users expressed their disappointment with the decision, claiming that the news is nothing short of heartbreaking.

One social media user pointed out how indispensable Susman had been for Toy Story 2, stating:

"Toy Story 2 wouldn't be a thing without her."

Disney made several cuts on May 23, 2023, wherein 75 people were laid off, as per a report by Reuters. It was further mentioned that Galyn Susman, the producer of Lightyear, Angus Maclane the director of Lightyear, and a 26-year-old animator were among the 75 people who were fired.

As per Reuters' report, the Lightyear movie, which was released a year ago with a budget of $200 million, only managed to collect $226.7 million, which became a major reason behind the decision to the fire its director and producer. Further, given that Lightyear's story featured a same-s*x relationship, it was not shown in 14 Middle Eastern and Asian Countries, a reason that contributed to its overall loss.

Social media users infuriated over Disney's long-time producer Galyn Susman being laid off

When netizens learned about Galyn Susman being fired from Disney, they took to social media to express their disappointment with the same. Several internet users responded by saying that Toy Story 2 would not be the same now, given how deeply associated it is with Galyn, and how she saved the movie. Others reacted by saying that they are grateful for everything that Susman did for Disney.

Check out how fans have responded to the news:

How did Galyn Susman save Toy Story 2?

Disney executives have narrated this story several times since the movie's release, crediting Galyn Susman for saving Toy Story 2. Disney's computers were apparently experiencing some glitch that led to the Toy Story 2 movie data being deleted. Given that the movie was all set to release the following year, this mishap caused a ruckus in the Disney studios.

Disney Studio was struggling to find whatever data they could retrieve, before nearly giving up, believing that it was time that they started making the movie from scratch. However, at this point in time, Galyn came up with a backup copy of Toy Story 2's data, while she was on her maternity leave.

Although Toy Story 2 was ultimately produced with a different version from what Susman had provided them with, the data still came handy for the team. Pixar credited her for her contribution to the project.

However, Susman is not just known for saving Toy Story 2 but is also popular among fans for producing movies like Toy Story 4, Ratatouille, and The Legend of Mor'du, among others. Needless to say, the news of her layoff has shocked people.

Meanwhile, Walt Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger earlier made an announcement about the layoff plans and revealed that around 7,000 jobs will be eliminated, and they will slash around $5.5 billion in costs.

