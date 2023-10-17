"Yoongi's forever little prince": Fans overwhelmed as BTS’ Suga praises bandmate Jungkook’s vocals on the recent Suchwita episode

In a surprising and recent episode of Suga's show Suchwita, an unexpected revelation came as a shock to everyone. The featured guest for this episode was Kim Jong Wan, the singer known for his collaboration with Yoongi on their song My Dear Friend. What startled the audience was the revelation that BTS' Jungkook was somehow involved in the production of this song.

Amidst the conversation between Yoongi and Jong Wan, Jungkook's name came up, much to the delight of ARMY fans. It became clear that there's hardly an episode of Suchwita where BTS or any of its members haven't been mentioned. Speaking particularly, Jungkook was highly praised for his exceptional vocal talent by his hyung, Suga, which moved fans deeply.

BTS' Suga takes a moment to appreciate his bandmate Jungkook on Suchwita

This unexpected video of Suchwita was released on October 17, 2023, surprising fans who had thought all the episodes had already been released. Despite all the BTS members having attended the show at some point, it seems their connection to the show remains strong.

Jungkook, who has been making waves in the K-pop scene due to his recent song releases and an entire upcoming solo album, Golden, naturally became a topic of discussion between Yoongi and Jong-wan. Talking about their song, the latter mentioned that he was initially quite nervous because Jungkook had provided the guide for their song, Dear My Friend.

In this context, "guide" refers to how Jungkook provided direction on how the song's notes should be sung. Jong-wan admitted that he felt immense pressure, considering the BTS star's incredible innate vocal abilities. Suga, like a proud parent, agreed, stating that Jungkook indeed did the guide, and the company advised them to stop using Jungkook's vocals due to his extensive vocal range following this incident.

Suga expressed his playful apologies to Jong-wan as he proudly declared that the BTS members possess unique vocal ranges, with Jungkook being an exceptional vocalist. To the audience's delight, the episode featured a snippet of Jungkook's version of the song in the background, allowing a glimpse of his voice.

Suga remarked,

"I'm sorry for talking about our members, but I genuinely believe Jungkook is an incredible vocalist."

Jong-wan added,

"I felt the same way at first. Jungkook's style is truly distinct. While Yoongi sent me this [the song] for me to sing in my own style, I couldn't help but want to emulate Jungkook's style because it's such a pleasure to listen to."

The fan reactions to this little "proud dad Yoongi" moment were evident on X (formerly Twitter).

This instance showcased the deep pride BTS members hold for each other's talents and their genuine love and respect for each other. It's a heartwarming testament to the camaraderie within the group.