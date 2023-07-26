"You ain't got 30K?” Megan Fox slammed for asking fans to donate to friends' GoFundMe, despite millions in net worth 

On the night of Monday, July 24, actress Megan Fox requested her followers on Instagram to donate to a friend’s GoFundMe fundraiser worth 30,000 dollars. She was asking on behalf of her friend Brittney Boyce, a nail artist whose father was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and posted the link to the fundraiser on her Instagram story and captioned it:

“My friend’s dad was just diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, if you guys are able to help please do.”

As soon as her donation request became viral on social media, netizens have been calling her out for asking the public for money instead of donating it herself as her net worth is estimated at around 8 million dollars. In this regard, one Twitter user even posted:

Margarita Dasiy @DasiyMargarita You ain't got 30k? Not megan fox posting her friends gofundme asking her fans to helpYou ain't got 30k? #MeganFox

“I am absolutely speechless”: Megan Fox faces severe online backlash for asking for donations from the public

Last year, Megan Fox’s fiancé Machine Gun Kelly spent 30,000 dollars on a diamond-encrusted manicure that had earned brutal trolling online. At present, the actress has asked for the same amount from her fans to donate to her friend’s father’s cancer treatment on the GoFundMe fundraiser app.

The 37-year-old Transformers star posted the link to the fundraiser titled “Michael’s Medical Expenses” on her Instagram story on Monday pleading with her followers to contribute and support.

However, it has earned her harsh criticism from fans who think that she should have herself picked up the bill for being a millionaire rather than asking for help from her “poor” fan following. Here are some of the critical comments.

Will Nicholas @willnicholas00 Millionaire Megan Fox just posted a gofundme on her Instagram story for her friend's dad's 30 grand cancer medical bills and I am absolutely speechless. pic.twitter.com/utIhPIpCxY

Alan Boccadoro @bocc1_ #Trending #TikTok #MeganFox is ripped for asking fans to donate to her pal’s GoFundMe, despite herself being very rich, & able to easily help out her friend. To be quite honest, I’d totally help her friend out, but I already committed to helping out a close friend of #JeffBezos

A netizen points out that Fox is rich enough to fund her friend's father's surgery all by herself. (Image via Twitter/tolga)

A netizen shares her amazement at Fox's fundraising appeal. (Image via Twitter/A Girl)

A Twitter user feels Fox should not only be financially helping her friend now but also others. (Image via Twitter/Magdalana Conin)

A follower of Fox points out how she has influence over fans and can make them donate. (Image via Instagram/harionaxhemali)

A netizen thinks Fox's request was strange. (Image via Instagram/karp.simas)

A netizen trolls Fox. (Image via Instagram/jojoxcoolin)

Apart from Twitter and Instagram, Reddit users also came together to troll Megan Fox. While one wrote:

The highest donation is only $300 and it’s not anonymous. Sis better contribute herself and lead the way.”

There was another who came forward to say:

“If I had as much money as her, I’d cover 100% of a friend’s parent’s medical expenses before I asked strangers to.”

A third person chimed in saying that the wealthy should cover the expenses and asked Fox to stop hoarding money and asking her poorer fans for help.

Interestingly, the money is for Brittney Boyce’s father, the founder of the famous celebrity nail studio in Los Angeles called the Nails of LA. She is herself deemed as a rich person, which is why the fans of Megan Fox were more confused by her request.

Not only that, it was Boyce who did Machine Gun Kelly’s pricey manicure last year ahead of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. She also boasted about Fox and Kelly to Page Six earlier this year deeming them as two of her “favorite clients.”

Boyce’s description on the GoFundMe page said that her father was “literally the best person, dad, husband, and grandpa” and that it wasn’t fair for him to suffer like this. She also added how it would be helpful if people could unite and help her out, as the insurance didn’t cover her father’s medical expenses.

“My goal here is to help him w/ medical expenses so he can focus on himself and not the stress on finances.”

So far, 6650 dollars had been raised from 162 donations and the target was increased to 60,000 dollars. As of today, it is unclear whether or not Fox was one of the donors, and whether or not she donated anonymously or directly to her friend.

While Megan Fox’s net worth is estimated at 8 million dollars, her musician fiancé’s net worth is presumed to be 5 million dollars.

The fundraising controversy comes in the wake of Megan Fox and her beau Machine Gun Kelly getting involved in a fairground scuffle over the weekend while visiting the Orange County Fair, the news which has also received significant online exposure.