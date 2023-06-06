“You can signup to the women’s olympics now”: Andrew Tate’s Twitter bio sparks hilarious reactions online

Controversial business mogul and internet personality Andrew Tate recently changed his Twitter bio, sparking some hilarious reactions online. Tate also trolled gender-inclusive activist Nina Turner’s tweet, adding to the mockery of the LGBTQ+ community in the wake of the ongoing cultural war waged by the conservatives against the queer community, especially transgender people.

On Sunday, June 4, Nina Turner put out a tweet, asking Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to define the word "woke." In the reply to the same tweet, she added that "if someone says that they're a woman, they're a woman," and that it is "not a tough concept."

Tate quote-tweeted Turner's tweet and shared multiple shirtless photos and videos of himself, flaunting his ripped physique. However, what brought delightful entertainment to his supporters and conservatives was the caption of the post, where he wrote that he is a woman. He also updated his bio and wrote:

“Most Googled Woman in the world.”

Joining the derision, an official business account, @Funding_Traders, wrote that Tate could now sign up for women's Olympics, in a way making a reference to the fact that transwomen athletes have been participating in women's sports for some time.

"Can't wait to see you compete in the women's division": Netizens react to Andrew Tate's tweet claiming he is a woman

Tate’s apparent attempt to rile people up by posting shirtless photos of himself in stereotypical masculine activities while identifying as a woman has garnered quite the attention of netizens; his tweet gained over 24M views since being published.

Other conservatives who are equally against gender ideologies, commented on Andrew Tate's tweet and ridiculed the queer community. Many sarcastically encouraged the influencer to participate in women's sports now that he has identified as a woman. Andrew also added to his tweet:

"I'm a lesbian woman so I only use my female p*nis on other women."

More about Andrew Tate's house arrest and his previous recent trial

Andrew Tate, who already has a reputation for being misogynistic, was arrested back in December 2022 on charges of r*pe, organized s** crime, and s** trafficking. His brother Tristan Tate and two other women accomplices were also arrested alongside him.

The four of them were held in detention in Romania for three months. In April 2023, Tate and his brother were released from jail but were put under house arrest in their Romanian home.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate Theres no easy way out.



There’s no shortcut home…



14 months of investigation.



92 days in Romanian Prison.



Now locked in my house for 3 months.



Back in court today to see if I’m allowed to stay in my house or have to go back to jail.



STILL NOT CHARGED WITH ANY CRIME. Theres no easy way out. There’s no shortcut home…14 months of investigation. 92 days in Romanian Prison. Now locked in my house for 3 months. Back in court today to see if I’m allowed to stay in my house or have to go back to jail. STILL NOT CHARGED WITH ANY CRIME. https://t.co/iKInKs9Rer

Tate was accused of luring, abusing, and r*ping several women whom he forced to work in his adult webcam business. According to these anonymous women, they sought to prove in a legal trial that Andrew Tate was coercive, abusive, and controlling with them.

However, the 36-year-old media personality denied the allegations time and again and asserted that Romanian prosecutors lack proper evidence to back the charges brought against him. He also asserted that the investigation against him and his brother was a political conspiracy to silence him.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate “Let's get one thing straight: Andrew Tate is not a misogynist. He is a realist. He understands the biological and psychological differences between men and women, and he teaches both genders how to leverage each of our biologically wired strengths and overcome the weaknesses… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… “Let's get one thing straight: Andrew Tate is not a misogynist. He is a realist. He understands the biological and psychological differences between men and women, and he teaches both genders how to leverage each of our biologically wired strengths and overcome the weaknesses… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Despite all these accusations, the influencer is still popular and relevant on Twitter. He was also allowed to use the social media platform while he was residing in jail. Previously in a tweet, Tate shared how he struggled in the condition of the cell where he was kept.

