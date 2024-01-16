“You deserve it”: Fans applaud as Jackson Wang wins "Musician of the Year with Quality Performance Internationally" at Weibo Awards

Chinese K-pop heartthrob Jackson Wang recently added another award to his list of accolades, marking a massive achievement since the release of his last album, Magic Man. Alongside a decade of experience in the K-pop scene, Jackson has also maintained a prominent presence in the Chinese music industry. He has consistently delighted his home country's audience by releasing Chinese songs.

On January 13, 2024, Jackson was honored with the "Musician of the Year with Quality Performance Internationally" at the Weibo Music Awards, recognizing his musical contributions on an international scale.

This delighted fans who had been waiting for the artist to be honored for his music and impact. One fan proudly commented, "You deserve it," on X to denote that Jackson has long deserved an award like this.

"So well deserved": Jackson Wang clinches 'Musician of the Year with Quality Performance Internationally' at the 2023 Weibo Awards

Jackson Wang, the multi-talented artist and member of GOT7, has been honored with the "Musician of the Year with Quality Performance Internationally" accolade at the 2023 Weibo Awards held in the second week of 2024.

From his early days as a part of GOT7 to his successful solo career, the Dopamine singer has consistently showcased his talents and maintained an upward trajectory. This award is a testament to his artistic evolution across multiple languages.

The Weibo Awards, hosted on one of China's largest social media platforms, is a massive recognition in the entertainment industry. Recognizing influential figures in music, film, and television, winning at the Weibo Awards is a huge honor in the expansive Chinese entertainment market.

The "Musician of the Year with Quality Performance Internationally" title reinforces Jackson Wang's status as a celebrated musician. His solo releases, marked by a blend of hip-hop and mostly pop, have attracted fans worldwide.

His most recent addition, his solo album, Magic Man, which was released in September 2022, is still making rounds in the Korean and Chinese music industries. The worldwide acceptance of this album enabled Jackson to organize successful concerts and shows across the entire globe.

This award places a spotlight on the "Quality Performance" aspect, acknowledging not just Jackson Wang's musical standard but also his dedication to delivering live performances. Known for his electrifying stage presence, the GOT7 star's performances have consistently been a highlight of his career.

However, this wasn't his first Weibo award, as he has won on three separate occasions:

2016 - Weibo Popular Artist of the Year

2018 - Weibo Influential Musician of the Year

2019 - Male God of the Year

As news of Jackson Wang's Weibo Award victory got disseminated, fans flooded various online platforms with celebratory messages.

Jackson Wang recorded a vote of thanks after the awards ceremony to express his appreciation to fans and the Weibo Awards.

The singer's success at the Weibo Awards reflects the ongoing impact of his solo career and the trajectory of his influence in the music industry. He recently embarked on part 2 of his Magic Man tour, which began in China itself after taking a brief hiatus after part 1.